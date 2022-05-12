Trend Alert: Amazon Has The Sporty ‘It Girl’ Dress That Is An Everyday Summer Essential

Image Credit: daniilvolkov/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture this: you’ve just been asked out on a date by the guy you’ve been crushing on at the office. He is the super outdoorsy type, so he invites you to go on a hike. No stranger to hiking, you quickly agree and head home to plan out your outfit for the date and call your bestie to tell her all about it. Now, what to wear? You need to be comfortable — it’s a hike. You could take a backpack, but you want your phone to be easily accessible, so the outfit should have pockets. Wait, it’s a date so you have to look cute too. What are you going to do? No worries, we have found the perfect dress for such an occasion.

Ewedoos Women’s Tennis Dress – Buy it on Amazon

Summer is fast approaching, which means the weather is perfect to get out there and get moving. Now, I know some people may enjoy running more than cycling or vice versa; some people might like playing tennis more than going to the gym. One thing we can all agree on is that no matter what we do, we want to be comfortable while looking cute and stylish. Especially when out and about with someone else. The Ewedoos Women’s Tennis Dress is just what you need for hiking dates and beyond.

The Ewedoos Women’s Tennis Dress is more than just a tennis dress. It’s what I call an everything dress, and it will quickly become the only dress you’ll need this summer. It has built-in shorts with pockets and a removable bra that provides total coverage. The dress is made with moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch material making it both cool and comfortable no matter what you do. The crisscross back provides ample support for any activity, and did I mention that this dress has built-in shorts? That’s right shorts. Even better, the shorts have pockets for convenient storage of keys or your phone. Comfort and practicality aren’t the only benefits of this dress, it also looks amazing. Snug at the top, it flares out towards the bottom for a flattering fit, no matter your body shape.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Wherever life takes you this summer, make sure you’re cool and comfortable. Whether you’re cycling, running, playing tennis or working out in the gym, make the Ewedoos Women’s Tennis Dress your go-to outfit. Check it out on Amazon.