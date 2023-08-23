Sofia Richie Is ‘Obsessed’ With This $10 Mascara That’s Lifting & Doesn’t Clump

Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

There’s nothing we love more than when Sofia Richie posts a GRWM video on TikTok and in her latest one, she revealed an amazing makeup secret. Sofia revealed she uses the Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Waterproof Mascara and it’s only $10.

In the video, Sofia tried out the new Maybelline mascara and captioned the video, “Surreal waterproof is staying in the mix.” The mascara has a hybrid fiber technology that helps lift lashes without clumping together. When Sofia tried it out for the first time she explained how her go-to mascara before this new one was the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara which she called her “favorite little girl from Maybelline.” She explained that she “used it my entire wedding weekend. I also use it every single day of my life.”

When describing the new Falsies Surreal Extensions Waterproof Mascara, Sofia said waterproof is “necessary” for her. Upon first using it she detailed that she liked the brush and said, “It’s very lifting, just like the other one, which I love.” Sofia even went on to say that the new mascara was “doing good things” and that it wasn’t clumping anything. “We’re just lifting even more. I am obsessed. Waterproof mascara for me is key, just because I tend to get something that my friends and I call raccoon eye, which is the black little smudge under the eye. And for some reason, it always happens to me if I’m not wearing waterproof mascara.”

Sofia’s final thoughts on the super affordable mascara? “The verdict is, Maybelline can kind of do no wrong with mascara. And I’m equally as obsessed because its equally as fantastic.”