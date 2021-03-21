National Fragrance Day: Celebrate The Holiday With Six Delicious Spring Scents

Spring is here & what better way to kick off the new season than with National Fragrance Day on March 21! We’ve rounded up six beautiful spring scents to help you celebrate the warmer weather.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We mean it when we say – we could not be more over winter! However, with springtime fast approaching, dull and gloomy days soon will be far behind us. While March 20 is the official first day of spring, March 21 is actually another special day that we make sure to acknowledge: National Fragrance Day! Sure, celebrating the start of springtime by gardening, “spring cleaning” out your closet filled with sweaters galore, and getting outside more is all well and good. But, we’ve rounded up six delicious, airy, and delicate scents for you to check out in honor of the special holiday. Shop this batch of seasonal perfumes and fragrances below!

1. Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil

Nothing says spring like the phrase “au naturel”, and this earthy and woody perfume oil from Maison Louis Marie hits the nail on the head. It smells just like warm wood with key notes of sandalwood and amber, and brings a delicate touch of cinnamon and nutmeg as well to create an overall earthy tone. We love it because it’s unique, unlike most common floral spring scents, but it truly brings out an organic and natural smell, much like fresh new soil in the springtime. Leaving out sulfates, parabens, and more harmful ingredients, you’ve got to give this one a try. $57, sephora.com

2. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Feel revived, fresh, and ready to step into spring with Marc Jacob’s Daisy fragrance. This eau de toilette is bright and feminine and contains notes of wild strawberry, violet petals, a blend of gardenia, and jasmine. The smell has a hint of intensity thanks to the birch and cedarwood notes, making the overall scent berry-licious yet subtly woody. This fragrance has been highly-rated for years and loved by many – plus, it’s packaged in an adorable daisy glass bottle, which screams ‘SPRING’! $54, amazon.com

3. OUAI North Bondi Eau De Parfum

Obviously, when spring comes to mind, so do flowers – and lots of them! The North Bondi perfume from Ouai is a lovely, ultra floral fragrance that you need to help celebrate the new budding season. It has strong keynotes of Italian lemon, jasmine, and bergamot and has undertones of violet, white musk, and rose de mai. Claimed to be a “perfect, not too sweet, everyday scent”, this fragrance is ideal for spring. Plus, if you love it, this exact scent is also available in a number of Ouai’s hair products like leave-in conditioners, shampoos, and more! $56, sephora.com

4. Gardenia by Elizabeth Taylor for Women, Eau De Parfum

An Amazon Choice fragrance, the Gardenia Eau de perfume by Elizabeth Taylor is a fan favorite for spring. Whether you need a light perfume for a romantic getaway to kick off the new season, or just need something subtle for a day at work, this is the fragrance for you! The hints of orchid, peony, and musk make for an alluring yet light scent, and the accents of floral notes bring a springtime feel to it. It’s not overpowering or too much, but instead is the perfect fragrance to use for any spring event. $17, amazon.com

5. Tocca Mini Perfume Collection Set

Can’t decide? Sample and mix things up with this adorable mini perfume set from Tocca. This brand new product is valued at $69, but it can be yours for under $50! Experiment and play with these 6 mini scents including the Florence, Stella, Colette, Cleopatra, Giulietta, and Simone signature fragrances from Tocca. Packaged in a gorgeous box, these little perfumes have notes ranging from Italian blood orange, to jasmine, to watermelon, to pink peppercorn, and more. Depending on the day or occasion, step out wearing a different fragrance each time as a fun little surprise. $48, sephora.com

6. Philosophy “Pure Grace” Eau de Toilette

Last but not least, leave it to the famed Philosophy to deliver a pure and clean perfume. The Pure Grace fragrance is just that: it smells simply of soap and water, the ultimate “clean” scent. This eau de toilette is one of Philosophy’s most purchased and acclaimed scents – in perfume form. The crisp soap and water notes make for the perfect fragrance for anyone who wants to move into spring feeling totally refreshed, and starting off on a clean slate (just like that post-shower feeling.) If you’re not really into anything too strong-smelling and are looking for something more subtle and simple, then this one’s for you! $52, amazon.com