Selena Gomez Uses This Spot Treatment For Acne & You Can Too For Under $35

Selena Gomez gave us a rare glimpse at her vanity and all of the products in her line-up in an Instagram photo and we couldn’t help but notice one particular product, aside from her Rare Beauty cosmetics, of course. The 31-year-old showed off that she had a bottle of Epicuren Discovery Clarify Blemish Eraser and we’re not lying when we tell you this product is amazing and perfect for treating breakouts.

Get the Epicuren Discovery Clarify Blemish Eraser here for $31.

The medicated spot treatment helps diminish the look of pores and breakouts and can be used overnight or twice daily if your skin can handle it. Formulated with ingredients including Salicylic Acid, Cinnamon Bark Oil, Tea Tree Oil, and soothing Aloe Vera, this treatment works to banish zits all while keeping irritation at bay, and even better, it can be used on all skin types – from dry to oily to combination. The product should be used as the last step of your skincare routine and all you need is a very thin layer to let the treatment work its magic.

Customers swear by this product as well, with one user writing, “Quality product that helped my acne after one day,” while another commented, “Smells like cinnamon and works really well. Love Epicuren products – all natural.” The best part is, the Blemish Eraser is only one fluid ounce so you can throw it in your purse, keep it at home, or travel with it because it’s TSA-friendly.