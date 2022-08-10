Sarah Jessica Parker Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

Image Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Known for her amazing style on screen and in real life, Sarah Jessica Parker is more than influential. Now, she’s not just changing the fashion game, she’s changing how we handle skincare. Earlier this summer, Parker shared her feelings with Allure about aging. She said, “There are a million things I want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [what I look like] now or trying to get back to 15 years ago.”

The And Just Like That actress has been open about her journey with embracing her skin, and now she’s the newest face of RoC Skincare. It focuses on embracing your age and life with optimism. She’s even using the phrase “accumulation of life” rather than aging.

The Sex & The City actress shared her simple yet effective skincare routine, which features a truly magnificent moisturizer. Parker uses the RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Anti Aging Moisturizer every single day and doesn’t leave without it. Even though she’s embracing her current stage of life, she’s taking action to take the best care of skin. Parker isn’t the only one swearing by this product. Shoppers everywhere are hooked, and this face moisturizer is on sale right now on Amazon.

Out with the old, and in with a new way to take care of aging. Sarah Jessica Parker shared some great advice with us, and now she’s sharing her must-have skin product. The RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Anti Aging Daily Face Moisturizer is changing the skincare game. The face moisturizer is packed with SPF 30, and paraben free ingredients.

Perfect for women and men, this 1.7-ounce bottle is packed with power. Start your day with deep hydration, plumping and protection with this moisturizer. This clinically proven gel cream uses Hyaluronic Acid to restore bounce, elasticity and plumpness in deflated skin.

The formula is so effective, and it takes some important skincare facts into consideration. The creators of this product highlight that our skin already contains hyaluronic acid, and as we get older, our skin produces 2% less of it each year. This leaves our skin dry and wrinkle prone. What this formula does is introduce more hyaluronic acid back in, fighting dryness and wrinkles all while protecting skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Whether you’re looking to fight deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, crow’s feet or just uneven and dry skin, this formula is right for you. Plus, this anti-aging remedy targets signs of aging where they first appear. Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t the only person swearing by these products. Shoppers are raving, and beauty industry leaders and dermatologists are joining right in.

From Sex & The City, to And Just Like That, we’re in awe of Sarah Jessica Parker and her embracing of age. It’s okay to acknowledge your “accumulation of life”, but it’s also okay to act on it. Take a page from Parker’s book and grab the RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Daily Face Moisturizer. Not only is this brand positive and influential, but this product is effective too. Hurry and grab it on Amazon while it’s on sale.