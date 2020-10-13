This Samsung Galaxy Is $99.99 & It’s The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deal Today

The highly rated Samsung Galaxy Tablet is on super sale today for Amazon Prime Day! Shop one of the best deals of the day here!

The day has come! Amazon Prime Day is here and some of the best deals of the year are available on the online shopping center. One of the fastest-rising and most essential tech items is a tablet, which is as high-functioning as a laptop, but more lightweight and easier to bring with you on the go! This Prime Day, the best tablet deal comes from Samsung with their Samsung Galaxy Tab 8″ at just $99.99, from the original price of $149.99. That’s over 50% off!

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8″.

Sleek and powerful, the new Galaxy Tab 8.0″ screen is equipped with a long-lasting battery that allows you to browse, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games, and get things done on a tablet that’s light and comfortable in your hands. With 32GB of built-in memory on this tablet, you’ll never have to be concerned about taking up too much space, and the special new design is lightweight for your travel needs. The battery lasts up to 13 hours before re-charge is necessary.

The Galaxy Tab 8″ is also designed with a minimized bezel, which gives you more room to view your favorite content in a slim, comfortable form. This tablet has rave reviews from verified costumers, holding a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars! “Designed with a minimized bezel, giving you more room to view your favorite content in a slim, comfortable form. The premium metallic finish and lightweight design make it easy to use around the house or on the go,” one purchaser wrote. “Add an SD card and you’re golden for a while. In particular was a messaging app that allows us to video chat as a family of 4 – the tablets do not have a lag even with 4 on video at the same time and show a clear picture using the front facing camera. And the battery lasts for what seems like forever – the first day with a full charge, it was used for over 4 hours (per the parental app we also downloaded) with videos and games, and still had over half of the charge.”

While the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet ($49.99) is set at a lower price, it doesn’t include the bells and whistles of the Galaxy Tab 8″ The Amazon Fire Tablet is a 7″ screen with only 16 GB of memory. Additionally, it’s only Wi-Fi enabled, while the Galaxy Tab is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled for all your on-the-go needs.

