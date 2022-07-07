The 2014 Tumblr Era Is Back Thanks To This Memorable Hair Trend

Image Credit: New Africa/Adobe

Who could ever forget the Tumblr Era? From blasting your favorite music to perfecting your Tumblr page, band t-shirts and skinny jeans were the way to go. We can’t talk about this era without also mentioning the wild hairstyles, and you can bring back the most nostalgic looks with the rose gold hair tint by Kristen Ess.

Some trends never go out of style. Dyed teased hair was an absolute look and gave the aesthetic some edge. From the darkest of black to the brightest of colors — one stood out among the rest. Take a walk down memory lane and give your hair a gorgeous rose gold color with temporary dye.

Live your best scene-girl life and rock a shade of rose gold hair. This spray gives you the perfect pastel tone without having to fully commit to it. It’s easy to add a bit of temporary color to your strands so you can switch it up as much as you want to. The price is another wow factor, making your new do cost much less than at a salon.

It’s simple to give your hair a rose gold tone with this bottle of tint. The color strength is customizable because you control the intensity depending on how you apply it. Once the dye is in it fades out within 1-3 washes, so you can play with the color levels over and over again.

The spray is cruelty-free and doesn’t contain any parabens, phthalates, or silicones, so you can feel confident that your hair is being colored with care. See why 5-star reviewers “absolutely love this stuff” and rely on it often for adding a fun touch of pastel to their locks.

Have a blast from the past with this edgy look thanks to the Kristen Ess temporary tint. Some trends are timeless, and this is one of them! Rock this temporary rose gold look for as long or as little as you want to, and enjoy the flexibility and convenience of easy-to-apply, DIY hair color.