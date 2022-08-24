These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow

Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.

Now is the time to get on trend and add these lightweight linen capris to your wardrobe. Not only are they perfect for the transitional season, they’re also a fun and easy way to mix up your regular jeans and leggings routine. If you’re ready to get Paltrow’s look, the LNX High Waisted Linen Pants are the perfect dupe to grab. They’re less than $30 on Amazon and they look identical to the pair Paltrow wore.

Take a break from jeans and leggings and add these comfy retro pants to your rotation. The loose leg and elastic waistband make these pants ridiculously comfortable. You’ll get a chic and stylish look while feeling like you’re walking in pajamas. These pants look good whether you’re heading out for date night, lounging at home or running errands.

The LNX Linen Pants are as flattering as they are stylish. The high waisted design helps accentuate your curves, giving you an hourglass shape. The pockets are perfectly designed to add convenience without making these bottoms look bulky.

Easily dress these Y2K bottoms down with a crop tee and sneakers or get fancy with some heels and a more elegant blouse. You can also never go wrong recreating Gwyneth Paltrow’s look with an oversized button down top.

You’ll be thrilled with these high-waisted bottoms in the traditional tan shade. Beige seems to be the color of the season, especially in Hollywood. If you’re looking to switch things up, however, there are 19 other colors to choose from. From fluorescent green to striped white and yellow, there’s no limit to the amount of creative outfits you could come up with.

There’s nothing better than a fashion blast from the past. Thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow, these funky linen pants are back in the most chic and sophisticated way. If you’re ready to hop on board and get the trend, shop the LNX High Waisted Linen Pants on Amazon. For as low as $25, you can get the look of the transitional season while feeling super comfy and stylish.