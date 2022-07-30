These Sneakers Are So Comfy That Reese Witherspoon Can’t Stop Wearing Them

Image Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

We’re always on the lookout for comfortable trends. A lot of times we compromise comfort for fashion, so when we find something that doesn’t just look good but feels good too, we’re all about it.

In a recent Instagram post, Reese Witherspoon (one of our favorite Hollywood stars) introduced us to the cast members of Where the Crawdads Sing, a film adaptation by Witherspoon of a well-known novel that’s hitting the big screen now. She was sporting a cute and casual dress, but our attention was drawn to the sneakers she paired with it.

After doing some digging, we can confirm that Reese was rocking the Tretorn Women’s Rawlins Sneakers. Keep reading below to find out more about why you just have to get yourself a pair of these Witherspoon-approved sneakers on Amazon.

Tretorn literally designed these sneakers with comfort in mind. You can wear these shoes all day with no problem even if you prefer going without socks. The insole is made with EcoOrtholite, a sustainable and lightweight moisture-wicking material. This insole pairs nicely with the rubber outsole that adds support and aids grip for an easy walking experience.

These sneakers add even more comfort by featuring extra cushioning in the heel through the shock-absorbing, soft rubber insock. As the insock provides relief and stability for the arches of your feet, walking all day in these sneakers will be a breeze.

Now that we’ve spilled all the details on comfortability, let’s get into the style components. These fashionable sneakers give us a retro streetwear vibe, which makes sense since these chic sneakers have been popular since the 60s.

Tretorn’s sneakers add a splash of color to your look and are available in 12 color options. Wear yours with a dress like Reese for a dressy-casual look, or pair them with your favorite high-waisted denim shorts or cropped jeans for a trip to the farmers’ market. You can even pair them with leggings to maximize the comfort while you run errands or even hit the gym. However you decide to wear them, take your strides in comfort and style.

Don’t just be fashionable, be comfortable too. Take this inspo from Reese to help you look and feel good too. Choose from several color options, and add these kicks to your closet. You can create chic and comfy looks with these Tretorn sneakers for as low as $52 on Amazon.