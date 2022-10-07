In Stock And On Sale: Shop This Subtle Nail Polish That Creates The Look Of A Professional Manicure At Home

Image Credit: Dmytro Titov/Adobe

Are those nail salon trips starting to add up? Take matters into your own hands and BYOB (be your own beautician). Get a salon-worthy manicure at home with this high-quality illuminating nail concealer by Londontown. The universal hue looks great on all shades and tones, creating a seamless, manicured look.

Not only will polishing your own nails save you money in the long run, but when you use code FNF25, you can save $5 on your purchase. So you're saving money now too, it's a win-win.



Cover any imperfections and illuminate your nails with this subtle shade. (Source: Amazon)

Minimalism is really in right now, and this polish is the perfect addition to your beauty lineup. All it takes is one application to take your nails from drab to fab. This nail concealer is an all-in-one brightener that works to illuminate your nails while concealing any staining or imperfections. The sheer color gives off a shiny glow and a healthy-manicured look.

If you’re looking to add more color to your nails, the polish is also buildable so you can add as much or as little as you want. The contoured edge of the brush makes application even easier. Don’t just take our word for it, the Amazon reviews speak for themselves!

In their five-star review, one happy customer said: “Love the color and this polish is long-lasting. I personally prefer it with two coats of polish and that did not make it too opaque. Polish did not require a base coat. Great brand and my new favorite color for my fingernails.”

This efficient concealer is as safe as it is luminous. It’s made with ingredients your nails will love, like porcelain flower extract for brightening and lime tree extract to nourish. The formula skips harmful ingredients found in many other polishes, such as formaldehyde, camphor, acetone, and more — making it a vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free polish.

Get your nails in tip-top shape without leaving the house. Add a coat, or two, of the Londontown illuminating nail concealer for the perfect minimalist manicure. Don’t forget to use the code FNF25 so you can take $5 off your purchase before this professional product sells out!