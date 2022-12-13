What To Get Your BFF This Holiday Season: Over 10 Amazing Gifts They Will Love

Image Credit: chika_milan/Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

This year the holidays may feel slightly different but that doesn’t mean the act of giving should be. In fact, it may be more important than ever to show a little love while having some fun in the process. Below we are featuring some of our favorite, most epic gifts we could find that we would not mind receiving ourselves (hint, hint).

Our list has everything your BFF would want for the holidays including some amazing pampering products such as a portable line smoothing device from NuFACE that is the size of mascara and meant to instantly target the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead using gentle microcurrent.

Finally, since we are all homebodies these days why not make the best of it with the plushest robe from Barefoot Dreams, one of the coolest kush scented candles from Boy Smells, and Olaplex’s No. 3 uber-popular hair perfector treatment that, while we may not understand how it works, we just know that it does.

1. Slip Silk Face Mask

If you know of someone who hasn’t gotten on the sleep mask train yet, this would be the perfect time to introduce them. These sleeping masks are THE Rolls Royce of silk masks as they are made from the finest mulberry silk and look and feel like pure luxury. These masks also come in a wide variety of chic color options and if you want to make the gift even more special, pair it with the matching pillowcase. $50, sephora.com

2. Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

For the person who is on top of their hair situation or maybe doesn’t know they should be, this hair perfector is the gift that keeps on giving. Described as “the ultimate breakage insurance,” this treatment basically brings the salon into your home and, with weekly use, will strengthen broken and chemically treated hair. $30, revolve.com

3. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe

This is the year of cozy fleece, faux fur, and plush sherpa anything. If you are looking for something that represents all of the above, this cozy-chic robe is a great place to start. There is nothing better than getting out of the shower and putting on what can only be described as the most luxe, cushy robe around or waking up on a cold morning and having it around to keep you warm throughout the day. $127, nordstrom.com

4. NuFACE Limited-Edition FIX Line Smoothing Regimen

Facial devices are all the rage these days as we now have some time to actually fully utilize one. This particular duo from NuFACE comes with their portable FIX device and serum which work in tandem to create and feather away the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and forehead. This duo also fits easily into any makeup bag which makes it easy to zap your face anytime you feel necessary. Use it before a big event to temporarily plump and tighten or simply while zoning out and watching TV. $127, dermstore.com

5. Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle

Get in on this new and uber-popular scented candle brand for yourself or for the BFF who loves to have a glorious smelling house at all times. This coconut and beeswax candle is not only aesthetically pleasing with its glossy black tumbler, but it is also affordable and has an intoxicating, mysterious scent mixture of cannabis and brushed suede. $36, nordstrom.com

6. Eight Reserve by 818

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand 818 has taken the world by storm and the latest tequila from her brand to hit the market is the Eight Reserve. The new ultra-premium Añejo Reserve comes in a gorgeous handmade ceramic decanter that can spice up anyone’s bar cart. Even better, once you finish the tequila, you can reuse the bottle as a vase for flowers. $200, drink818.com

7. Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka

Uniqlo is one of our favorite brands because they use great quality materials to give you classic and simple pieces that are affordable. We especially love this lightweight down puffer jacket that’s available in four different colors and ranges in sizes from XXS to XXL. Even better, it is currently on sale! $60, uniqlo.com

8. Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge

If you have a beauty junkie in your life, then they need this chic and stylish beauty fridge. Lightweight and compact, this fridge easily fits into most small spaces in the bathroom, bedroom, closet, or wherever you find it convenient to keep your beauty necessities handy. The purpose of this fridge is to keep all their face rollers, under-eye patches, face globes, and creams in cool temperatures and, when applied to the skin after a long night or early morning, will help shrink, tighten and cool in all the right places. $60, ulta.com

9. DIBS Beauty Rose Goals Status Stick

The Status Stick is a no-mess, mistake-proof essential for your makeup routine. The highlighter can be used as a traditional highlighter or under foundation, plus you can use it on your face and body. It gives you a subtle sheen at first but you can keep layering it to give you your desired glow. $36, dibsbeauty.com

10. Beats Fit Pro

With its flexible wingtip design, the Beats Fit Pro represents a breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones. Delivering all of the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip, the Beats Fit Pro will make the perfect gift this holiday season for fitness buffs or tech lovers. $200, beatsbydre.com

11. Bay 2 Swimwear Hanabea Bottom & Brinley Top

We are loving the new swimwear brand Bay 2 Swimwear because of the classic and timeless pieces. Any friend would be ecstatic to receive a swimsuit from the brand because the suits are super flattering on all body types. We especially love the high-waisted Hanabea Bottom ($94) which is available in three different colors. Style the bottoms with a matching strapless Brinley Top ($98) that ties in the front. $192, bay2swimwear.com

12. Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware TriZone Air Fryer

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware TriZone Air Fryer allows you to cook 2 foods, 2 ways at the same time using separate 4.5qt baskets, or 1 larger meal using the full basket and removing the center divider. Its extra-large cooking capacity lets you air fry enough food for family meals (like a whole chicken!!) and gathers all at once – recommended for 7-9 people – just in time for the holidays. $139, walmart.com

13. Bon Viviann Pink Pajamas

Ok – who wouldn’t love these bright pink silky pajamas with feather trim on the sleeves and pants? Perfect for a PJ party or just to wear to bed – these silky ostrich feather-trimmed pajamas feature a 4-button closure and single patch pocket, plus an elastic band on the pants gives the set a relaxed silhouette. $130, bonviviann.com