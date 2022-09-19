Be Sure To Add This Budget-Friendly, All-In-One SPF Powder Stick To Your Beauty Routine

Image Credit: deagreez / adobe stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows sunscreen is a messy business. It’s usually a thick and smelly cream that leaves behind an unpleasant residue and gives your skin an unnatural white cast. Regardless of how distasteful it may be to use sunscreen, it’s still an absolute must for protecting your skin from harmful UV rays.

Hawaiian Tropic has been a trusted maker of ‘skin-loving’ suncare products for years. Now, they’ve created a genius way to add sunscreen to your daily beauty routine without the fuss. Hawaiian Tropic’s Mineral Powder SPF 30 Brush makes applying sunscreen something you can look forward to each and every day.

Hawaiian Tropic’s Mineral Powder SPF 30 Brush: $16.14

Buy it on Amazon

This Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen is made from 100% mineral powder that provides UVA protection without the use of harmful chemical UV filters. This revolutionary powder comes in a practical brush format that makes application easy. You even have the choice of applying it under or over your makeup — your skin will be protected either way.

This lightweight powder works seamlessly and will absorb excess oils and leave your skin with a matte finish. Made with naturally sourced sea minerals, this sunscreen powder is non-greasy and dermatologist-tested. You can also feel good knowing that no animal testing was done in the making of this product and that the packaging is made from recycled materials.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Unlike most sunscreens, this mineral powder brush adorns skin with a tropical scent that is reminiscent of the botanicals of Hawaii. With the handy brush, applying sunscreen during your daily skin routine is simple. It’s on-the-go size makes popping it in your purse and using it throughout the day as pleasant as a Hawaiian breeze.

Customers are loving this powder sunscreen. Raters give it an amazing 4.3 out of 5 stars and one verified purchaser said they ‘wish they discovered this a long time ago,’

“I really like this powder sunscreen. I think this is a better alternative to the liquid sunscreen that makes your face too shiny and sticky. […] I was impressed. I hate my face shiny, so I don’t use regular face sunscreen. Happy I found this product as it mattifies the face like a face powder plus includes the sunscreen element.”

As we head into the chillier months of the year, it can be easy to forget how important it is to protect your skin from the sun. Thanks to the Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder SPF 30 Brush, however, you can add protection to your daily skincare or makeup routine with ease. At just a little over 16 bucks on Amazon, this mineral powder SPF brush is a beauty must-have!