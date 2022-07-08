These Pimple Patches Will Have Breakouts ‘Completely Gone By Morning’

Image Credit: New Africa/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While there’s never a good time to have a pimple, they somehow always appear at the worst possible moment. When a pimple pops up, you want it gone — as fast as possible. Popping it yourself makes it worse and booking a facial appointment for extractions takes time, so what do you do? Meet Dots for Spots Acne Pimple Patches.

Dots for Spots Acne Pimple Patches: $8.49 / 15% off (Orig. $9.99) – Buy it on Amazon

These pimple patches are just the thing to stop pimples in their tracks. Put them on before bed and wake up the next morning with blemish-free skin. Yes, it’s that easy. Don’t miss the 15% discount on Amazon for this skin-care essential.

Use these pimple patches from Dots for Spots to clear blemishes in your sleep. The ultra-thin, translucent patches contain hydrocolloid to extract the pimple’s pus while forming a barrier to protect the skin, reducing redness and preventing you from picking or popping. These patches do the work for you and get it done fast.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Just apply the patch at the end of your nighttime skincare routine. When you wake up in the morning, peel off the patch to reveal clear skin. To get better and faster healing, wear the patch for a minimum of six hours.

Don’t just take our word for it though. Amazon shoppers love this Dots for Spots product. In the words of one happy shopper, “Completely recommend! […] Redness [–] gone! Size [–] almost nothing! Can barely see that I went to bed with breakouts.”

The Dots for Spots Acne Pimple Patches comes in a pack of 24, so you can use them whenever pimples pop up. These fast-acting, cruelty-free patches are an absolute must-have. Keep some in your beauty stash to be prepared anytime a breakout breaks through. With the patches’ 15% discount on Amazon, say goodbye to pimples at bedtime and good morning to blemish-free skin.