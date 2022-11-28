Deal Alert! Save 60% On The Internet’s Favorite Perfumes

Image Credit: Goffkein/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This holiday season, why not give your friends and family the luxurious gift of perfume? If you’re not well-versed in the language of fragrance, it can be tough to narrow down the field. After all, not everyone can get a sense of the scent from text descriptions alone.

Not to worry — the internet’s favorite perfumes are surefire picks that won’t disappoint.

Whether it’s a lush, classic scent, or a fun, festive fragrance, these perfume sprays make a wonderful and thoughtful gift for any bona fide fragrance-lover. Snag a deal on some of these scents today, while they’re available at amazing Cyber Monday prices.

White Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor: Buy it on Amazon

Confident, feminine, and glamorous — this women’s perfume by Elizabeth Taylor strikes all these scents in one bottle. White Diamonds is a mix of lily, tuberose, and sandalwood, coming together to create a light, floral aroma. As one shopper described:

“White Diamonds is one of those ‘grown-up’ scents that doesn’t have any ‘old lady’ qualities. It makes you smell like a woman who owns good shoes, well-made purses, and well-made clothing.”

With a sleek gold bottle and alluring diamond accents, this luxurious gift can instantly make your partner, mother, and daughter feel pampered and loved. Get a bottle now for 63% off.

Versace Crystal Noir: Buy it on Amazon

From the world-renowned fashion house of Versace, Crystal Noir is a perfume for all ages. It features notes of ginger, cardamon, peony, pepper, and gardenia — an intoxicating and sensual scent that’s perfect for any holiday party.

Check it out today for 36% off its original price tag.

Rapture by Victoria’s Secret: Buy it on Amazon

First introduced in the 90s, the heart-shaped, vintage Rapture was discontinued in the early 2000s. But thanks to Victoria’s Secret, your loved ones can now relive memories or create fresh ones with the upgraded Rapture spray.

Many women hold this scent dear to their hearts and might doubt the authenticity of the recent release. But reviews like this one can attest that “it is most definitely the exact glorious Rapture scent it’s always been.” Let your favorite lady feel carefree and fabulous with this $28 citrus fragrance.

Ariana Grande Cloud Spray: Buy it on Amazon

If your recipient enjoys cute and chic items, Ariana Grande’s Cloud from her Britney-approved perfume collection makes the perfect stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift. The bottle is a beautiful sky blue color, adorned with a cute cloud-shaped base. And just as the name suggests, it has a light and airy scent that takes you on an invigorating journey.

The bergamot and pear give the fragrance a fresh and uplifting start, while the lavender and iris provide a calming and soothing effect. The vanilla and musk give it a warm and cozy finish, making it perfect for snuggling up during the colder months. This signature perfume is a treat for Ariana fans and lavender lovers alike.

Daisy by Marc Jacobs: Buy it on Amazon

Marc Jacobs’ Daisy can put a smile on anyone on your list. Even men are smitten by this scent, like the Amazon shopper who raves about getting positive comments from all kinds of people when wearing it.

The tantalizing blend of wild strawberry, velvety violet petals, and jasmine will make her feel like the queen she is. It also includes a luminous blend of white birch and cedarwood to add a royal-like finish, With white daisies abloom on its cap, the fancy bottle makes an excellent addition to any vanity. You can buy it now for a 28% Cyber Monday discount.

Great deals on scents

It’s crystal clear why shoppers love these fragrance gems. Go and put a scent or two under your tree this holiday with purchases up to 63% off for Cyber Monday.