5 Parisian-Inspired Gift Ideas For The Francophile On Your Holiday List

The Parisian aesthetic is unlike any other, so it’s no wonder why the city is constantly called the fashion capital of the world. Thankfully, you don’t need to break the bank on luxury brands or a trip to France to bring this iconic style into your home.

Although the Parisian aesthetic is undeniably classy, it’s also quite easy to replicate. So, if you’re looking for a way to freshen up your home’s interior for the holiday season or some gifts for your Parisian-loving pal, you can do so while staying within your budget. The key to the Parisian style is to keep everything simple and elegant with just a hint of intricacy.

The décor items we’ve found certainly fit those specifications. With stunning home items like an antique-style mirror tray, a classy glass carafe for your bedside table, an ornate picture frame and mirror, and a minimalist jewelry box, you’re sure to find something for your place.

Add a touch of sophistication to any room with an antique-style mirror tray. Incredibly versatile, this tray can serve as a makeup or jewelry organizer, a fancy serving tray, and much more.

It’s a surefire way to bring a glamorous aesthetic into your bedroom, bathroom, or living room. This gorgeous piece currently costs $14, making it a super affordable taste of Paris compared to the alternatives.

Achieve the natural French aesthetic with the elegance this carafe brings. It’ll make any room look more charming and will make you feel like you’re living a luxurious lifestyle when you do something as simple as pouring yourself a glass of water.

Other carafe sets can cost anywhere from $50 to over $100, making this an incredibly affordable option at less than $25

Turn your bedroom or living room into an art museum with this ornate, golden picture frame. Add an extra layer to the aesthetic by framing a beautiful photo of local scenery or even a candid photo of your loved ones. Whichever photograph you decide to use, you’re sure to achieve the Parisian look with this vintage-style frame.

The details show a careful dedication to the antique design, which evokes the spirit of French artistry and architecture. Similar picture frames can cost you quite a bit, making this frame an affordable option at about $30 when you apply the 10% off checkout coupon.

Keep all of your jewelry safe and organized in a simple and chic jewelry box that will bring an elegant flair to your bedroom or bathroom.

This antique-inspired jewelry box is currently on sale for nearly 20% off, bringing the price down to $49. There’s also an online coupon you can apply for an additional 10% off, totaling over $15 in savings.

Instantly bring your Parisian-themed aesthetic together with a ceramic accent wall mirror that will give any room in your home a touch of elegance. This vintage wall decor has a round glass mirror and a lightly distressed white ceramic frame.

Add this mirror to your living room to instantly brighten the room and create a roomier living space. Place it in your bedroom for a practical mirror for getting ready in the morning or place it in your hallway to accentuate your Parisian-inspired decor. The possibilities are endless. This antique mirror is on sale for over 65% off, so you don’t want to miss your chance to elevate your decor for less.

Embrace the Parisian aesthetic

Creating the perfect French-inspired look is easier than ever thanks to these “Magnifique” finds. Now you can give the gift of the charming elegance of Paris for less without ever having to leave home.