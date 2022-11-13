Save Up To 55% On The Most Overlooked Part Of Your Beauty Routine

Image Credit: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / Adobe Stock

We’re constantly obsessing over new beauty products, but the secrets to achieving a flawless look are actually some of the most overlooked basics. If you’re anything like us, you tend to get wrapped up in flashier items, like eyeshadow palettes, trendy skincare, and the newest hair products. While it’s great to keep these products handy, it’s also important to stock up on maintenance accessories too. Items like tweezers, makeup brushes, and gua sha tools should be replaced on a regular basis and are essential for building up an elegant, finished look. Luckily, you can get these must-haves for up to 55% off on Amazon right now.

An Overlooked Beauty Haul

Tweezer Guru Tweezers: Buy it on Amazon

A good pair of tweezers is a necessity for any beauty routine. Whether you need a DIY eyebrow upgrade or you’ve got a pesky ingrown hair in need of plucking, this precision set by Tweezer Guru is sure to do the trick. The slanted point allows you to pluck with precision and the strong, wide grip gives you optimal control. Even better, these tweezers come with protective tip covers, so they’re perfect for travel. They’re available in a wide variety of colors, from bright pink to sky blue, and you can get them now for under $7 when you apply the coupon at checkout.

Harperton Nail Clipper Set: Buy it on Amazon

Another essential for your self-care kit is a pair of high-quality nail clippers, and this 2-pack offers exactly that. The clippers in this set are made of precision stainless steel, with extra sharp blades that are built to last, and an ergonomic, easy-to-use handle. The included zippered pouch allows you to tuck them in a purse or backpack for on-the-go grooming, and they can handle all nails, whether they’re thick or a little on the brittle side. Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can pick them up now for under $10.

22-Piece Makeup Brush Set: Buy it on Amazon

Has your dream makeup look seemed out of reach lately? Before you spend your hard-earned cash on all-new makeup, try some new makeup brushes first. This 22-piece kit comes with 13 brushes and a storage bag, along with some bonus accessories like a sponge set and silicone lip scrubbers. In other words, this set has everything you need to ensure a flawless makeup application. These brushes are made of high-quality fibers, so they’re soft and fluffy, but also super effective when it comes to applying foundation, BB cream, and concealer. The regular price for this set is $20, but it’s on sale now for just $13.

Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler: Buy it on Amazon

There really is nothing better than long, lifted, and perfectly curled eyelashes. This award-winning curler gives you that glamorous look in seconds. The ergonomic design and flawlessly calibrated hinge allow you to curl your lashes without pinching or pulling, and its durable premium-grade stainless steel design ensures it’s strong enough for the task. It also comes with a satin pouch and silicone pads, and is available in a variety of elegant colors, like rose gold and platinum. Choose your fave now for just $7.

Shampoo Brush and Scalp Massager: Buy it on Amazon

Perfect hair starts with the perfect haircare routine. No matter your goal, a shampoo brush can get you there. These tools can help remove product buildup and residue while massaging in your shampoo of choice. You can use it in the shower or after towel-drying to help reduce dandruff and promote healthy and shiny hair.

It doesn’t matter if your hair is thick or thin, long or short — this scalp massager can work wonders, and it’s available on Amazon for only $8.

Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool: Buy it on Amazon

Sometimes the latest skincare serum isn’t enough to rejuvenate your skin on its own. You can get the results you’re looking for by adding a simple gua sha tool to the mix. This rose quartz option helps move lymphatic fluids and improve blood circulation, in turn banishing puffiness and lifting and brightening your skin. Rose quartz is also said to promote love, happiness, and overall feelings of well-being, and because of its simplicity, it’s not likely to add additional stress to your morning routine. Simply start with a clean face after applying your favorite face oil or moisturizer, then glide the tool across your face. Voila — you’re done!

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can pick this tool up for just $8.

Don’t Forget These Must-Have Beauty Tools

Are you looking for must-have beauty products that are also affordable? These items are a total win. Take advantage of these Amazon deals and stock up while the sale lasts.