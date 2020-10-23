Outdoor Heaters Are Selling Out Fast, But This 5-Star Portable Space Heater Is Available For Less Than $60

After months of being cooped up indoors, we aren’t ready for outdoor seating to end! Luckily, Amazon has an amazing outdoor heater for an incredible price!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cozy fall and winter nights are upon us and in addition to mass amounts of super soft blankets, patio heaters and outdoor warmers are must-haves this season! Look no further than the TaoTronics TT-HE006 PTC Space Heater that has a whopping 5-stars and is labeled Amazon’s #1 New Release! The outdoor heater is a steal for just $57.99 and equipped with a remote control so you can adjust without moving a muscle.

Buy the TaoTronics TT-HE006 PTC Space Heater for $57.99 here.

This patio heater offers ceramic heating elements and power up to 1500 watts. The PTC space heater heats up to 70°F in 3 seconds to quickly provide warmth for relatively small spaces, and the best part is that the noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 dB, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. It heats from side to side with a 7° tilted fan to increase heat distribution range by 20 percent to efficiently warm yourself or your family without wasting heat.

This near-perfect space heater gives users the choice of three modes for optimal comfort and warmth! Those include High (1500W), Low (900W), and ECO modes. On ECO mode, the space heater will automatically adjust the operating power between 1500W and 900W, depending on the temperature difference between the room and the heating temperature you have set, to save energy and keep the room comfortable. The equipment has an adjustable temperature range from 41°F to 90°F.

TaoTronics is all about safety, so you can bet that the TT-HE006 Space Heater is built with multiple safety features. The PTC heater has ETL certification, V0 rating flame-retardant material, overheating protection sensor, 12hrs timer, 24hrs auto power-off, and a tip-over switch for safer operating conditions. That’s right, if your pesky pet happens to knock over your outdoor warmer while it’s in use, it will automatically switch off with no risk of fire!

If you still have doubts after all of this, just look at this review from a verified Amazon user who purchased their space heater in August 2020! “I ordered this about a week and a half ago, fast delivery and my husband and I love it. I am impressed with the vertical angle the fan is able to reach, it blows at a wider angle. This is great since my tumbler Turner is higher and I can also easily bring it out to the living room and use it laying on the couch. Because of the tilted design this heater has, it covers more space to heat up. This allows me to quickly heat the room in a short period of time. The remote control that the heater comes with makes it so much easier to manage the heater from the comfort of where I’m laid,” they wrote. ” The remote control lets me control the speed of the heater from a distance and allows me to set up a timer for it as well. To use the remote control, two triple-A batteries are required. Now let’s move on and talk about the heater itself. The heater heats up the room rather quickly on medium speed, I didn’t want to make the heater turn hot faster. The temperature is displayed on the LED screen on the heater, and the power range is 600 Watts from 900 – 1500 Watts. In conclusion, for the size, quality, and convenience of this heater, I definitely think it was worth the money. I recommend this heater.” Go buy yours now, as they’re selling out fast!