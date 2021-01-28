This “Miracle Serum” By The Ordinary Has Over 13k Reviews, Is Under $20 & Helps Minimize Pores

If your skin has been suffering from breakouts, look no further because this serum helps clear blemishes immediately & you can shop it here for under $15!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like we’ve all been suffering from breakouts this past year and no matter how hard you try, zits just keep popping up. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about that anymore because The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is hailed by customers as a “miracle serum.” The serum has over 13,400 positive reviews on Amazon and it’s because people swear by it, plus, it costs less than $15 – what more could you ask for?

The serum works on all skin types and tones – even oily and sensitive skin. It’s formulated with 10% pure niacinamide, which is vitamin B3, and 1% zinc PCA. The niacinamide works to fight pimples and clogged pores while the zinc helps to minimize sebum production which helps keep your pores unclogged. Even better, the serum is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, alcohol, silicone, nuts, gluten, and fragrance. You can apply it to your face in the morning and at night, before applying your creams and you will start to notice a difference in your complexion almost immediately.

There’s a reason why people gave this product so many reviews and it’s because people love it. One customer gushed, “This is truly a miracle product… As a woman in her 40s who has struggled with hormonal acne for 25+ years, large pores and skin texture issues… Literally within a couple of days there was a drastic difference. I spent $1400 on laser treatments that didn’t work as well as this did in just a few days. I am in love with the company and have since purchased several more products from them directly. In doing so, I found the price on their website is only $6.90 versus $15 on Amazon! I am in love with the company. They have so many incredible products at mine blowing Lee low prices, incredibly high-quality, beautiful high-quality packaging. I can’t believe I spent years not knowing about them and I will be a loyal customer forever and have been telling everyone about The Ordinary.”