This $5 Eyeliner Has Over 55k Perfect Reviews & Shoppers Are Begging For It To Never Be Discontinued

Bored of your makeup routine? It may be time to try something new, like a better and bolder eyeliner. No need to worry, you don’t have to spend a fortune on a new look. Start with the NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil. Coming in at under $5, this liner is a popular choice and has over 55,000 5-star reviews on Amazon to prove it. So get ready to upgrade your makeup routine with this affordable and cool eyeliner.

A defined eye is essential, and with this retractable eyeliner, you can easily get that bold look without having to use a tricky liquid liner. The pigment is distinct and thanks to the creamy formula, it holds for hours. No need to reapply again and again. The pencil is also super convenient. Give that sharpener a rest and just twist it up for easy and clean application.

This smudge-proof liner smoothly glides along with your eye and lasts through heat and humidity. So no matter the weather, your bold look is here to stay. If you are looking for a bit of a softened line, you can still get that with the pro smudger brush.

Thanks to the boldness, this liner is perfect for tight lining the waterline. This full-coverage liner gives a matte finish and moisturizes your skin while providing eye-catching pigmentation.

This pencil liner is available in 12 different colors featuring colors like classic black, purple and golden olive. Serving versatile makeup looks has never been easier or more affordable. Whether you’re looking to keep things simple with a black liner or experiment with some new colors – you’ll be sure to find the perfect shade for you.

Don’t just take our word for it, listen to what one 5-star reviewer said about the bronze shade liner:

“Best eyeliner ever. I don’t know why or how but this shade “bronze” is literally the only eyeliner I can wear all around my eye and feel like it’s flattering. I’ve been using it for about 3 years now. I definitely recommend this liner in Bronze.”

With this eyeliner, you’ll stay cute but also conscious. All NYX products are certified and acknowledged by PETA as cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using this liner since it was not tested on animals.

If you have any other NYX products, this liner is definitely for you. It pairs so well with the brand’s other eye makeup ranging from eyeshadows to false lashes and eyeshadow primer. If this is your first NYX product, no need to worry – it still looks great with other brands of makeup.

We’re trusting the 55,000 perfect reviews. Get ready for eye-catching eyes without having to overspend. The NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil is affordable, easy to use and gives a bold look that holds for hours. For just $5, hurry and snag this makeup must-have on Amazon before it sells out.