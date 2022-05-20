Get The ‘Nightgown Chic’ Look That JLo Has Been Rocking With This Dress Under $25

Image Credit: indiraswork/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Actress Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted looking effortlessly elegant in a “nightgown chic” dress in Los Angeles. At 52, she effortlessly rocks this breezy, trendy look. The slip/sleepwear trend of the 90s has come back in full force, and JLo approves. Beat the summer heat and sport this delicate look that can be dressed up or down depending on your personal style. You can also look like you “woke up like this” when you wear the Urban CoCo Women’s Summer Casual Midi Dress, for under $25.

This light, chic dress is sleeveless and made with 95% Polyester and 5% Spandex, so it’s guaranteed to be comfortable in the summer heat. It also features pockets (yes, a comfy dress with pockets!), a fun flared skirt, and a stunning neckline. This dress also comes in various colors, so you can pick the one that best matches your style.

Urban CoCo’s Summer Dress is a versatile staple for your summer wardrobe, as it can be dressed up or down depending on your accessories. Dress this look up with a gold necklace and chunky heels, or dress it down with your favorite denim jacket and a pair of AF1s. Whether you wear this dress out on the town or during your daily errands, you’re sure to be comfortable and fashionable.

Your summer wardrobe will be complete when you get the Urban CoCo Summer Dress. This affordable dress is under $25 — for elegant comfort that’s a steal. Head to Amazon while it’s still in stock.