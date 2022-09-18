This Is Not A Drill: You Can Grab The ‘Perfect Basic Tee’ For As Low As $6 Apiece

Image Credit: andrew_shots / adobe stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes it’s best to keep it simple. When it comes to creating the perfect wardrobe, stocking up on a few basic essential items is an absolute must. These simple pieces are great for building a large variety of looks that make your overall closet more versatile.

One of the most important clothing basics is a crewneck t-shirt. Nothing is more classic than wearing a flattering yet comfortable t-shirt with your favorite jeans and a cool pair of kicks. Good news, we’ve found the perfect t-shirt for a killer price. You can easily dress this top up or down depending on the occasion, it’s even perfect for wearing to bed. Keep reading for the details on this Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt.

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt: $9 – $29

Buy it on Amazon

This comfy classic is made from a cotton-spandex blend that gives it a comfy feel, great stretch and flattering look. The fit is snug, but still leaves enough room for effortless movement. Throw on this lightweight tee with a pair of jeans and a trendy jacket for a fun night out or wear it with some sweatpants for a cozy night at home. You can even wear this breathable shirt with leggings or athletic shorts during your workout. The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to this basic piece.

Don’t just take our word for it, see why Amazon reviewers are calling this shirt the “Perfect basic tee:”

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

“Best. Decision. […] The material is thin but not see-through, stretchy, soft, and everything you want in a t-shirt. The length is perfect, hitting lower than similar shirts from Target. I can’t wait to order more!”

Choose from classic colors like black and white or add some boldness to your wardrobe with some brighter colors and patterns. Each pack includes two shirts with the option of mixing and matching.

Make sure you have your wardrobe essentials in stock. Snag this must-have basic tee. With so many color options, you can get multiple sets — after all, you can never have too many comfy, classic t-shirts. Keep it cool, cozy and simple with this pick.