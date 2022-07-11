Mani Meets Mood Ring With This Thermal Color-Changing Nail Polish

Image Credit: Darya Lavinskaya/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tired of the same boring manicure? Are you looking to change things up this summer? Well, we’ve got you covered with this easy and affordable way to upgrade your nails! The Modelones color changing gel nail polish kit is the perfect way to add some fun to your summer nails.

Modelones Color-Changing Gel Nail Polish Kit – Buy It On Amazon

With just one coat, the polish will change to different colors based on your mood. Yes, a gel polish that’s inspired by your emotions – they’ll basically be mood ring nails. And if you try it now, you’ll save nearly 50%. Ditch the basic manicure and save yourself a trip to the salon with your own trendy, moody nail polish.

As much as we love a classic manicure, switching things up is essential. The summer calls for fun nails, and what’s more fun than a mood changing nail kit? Even better, you can get this trendy manicure from the comfort of your own home. Say goodbye to overspending on the same old shades and designs, and say hello to this affordable DIY salon kit.

With this amazing set, the gel nail polish you apply changes with your nails’ temperature. Easily apply the polish of your choice and get ready for mystery at your fingertips. This color change can also happen according to the temperature of your environment, so you’ll keep people on their toes with your forever changing mani-pedi.

Inspired by ombre cocktails, these vibrant shades are a hit for the summer. With so many different nail shades and combinations, they work all year long – no matter the season. This mystery kit comes with 6, 10-ml color changing nail polishes and one customized gift box, also making it a perfect, ready-to-go gift for a friend.

These polishes are made of a low-odor, natural resin so they won’t damage your nails. All you need is one coat of this highly-pigmented gel to achieve a rich color with every manicure. When properly applied, your fresh paint job should last about 3 weeks, just like a new set from the salon. This versatile set comes with 23 different sets of colors, so the possibilities are endless. And since it’s nearly 50% off, you can get it now for less than $20.

Get nails that match your vibe, literally! The Modelones color changing polish kit is affordable, fun, and convenient. For just $19.99 – this deal won’t last long. Hurry and snag yours today to sport fun, magical mystery nails all season long.