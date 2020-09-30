This Mobile Desk Is Still Available Despite The Desk Shortage & It’s A Steal At $34

As the work-from-home life continues, more & more people are searching for the perfect mobile desk. In the midst of a major shortage, we’ve discovered the best desk deal that you can’t miss!

It’s been a year of adjusting to the unknown — including the current mobile desk shortage. In a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of people to work remotely, it’s been difficult to find a good deal on a comfortable work station. But, we’ve got you covered! This $34 Seville Classics Mobile Laptop Desk Cart will elevate your work-from-home experience (literally) with its portable and adjustable features.

Find the Seville Classics Mobile Laptop Desk Cart for $34

You can’t go wrong with this Seville Classics mobile laptop desk cart for a number of reasons. First off, at just 15 lbs., it can be easily assembled and stored anywhere in your home, dorm, or any work station you’ve created. Its slim base allows you to manually adjust the desk’s height and keep it in place with a locking knob.

The walnut desk features a steel frame for stability, durability, and strength. The base is a low-profile design intended for use with or without casters, so it can be moved close to furniture like couches and recliners. However, you can install the four 1.5 inch casters to enjoy the freedom of a mobile desk that goes where you do. Two locking casters ensure the desk stays put when you need it.

This Seville Classics mobile laptop desk cart is backed by a 1-year limited warranty (unless otherwise specified). The warranty protects against original defects in material or workmanship under normal home or office use for the duration of the warranty period. The desk comes with all the tools needed to fully assemble it with ease. Additionally, customers who’ve purchased this desk had positive reviews and ratings!