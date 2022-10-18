Mean Girls Halloween Costume DIY: How To Dress Like The Iconic Regina George For Less

Image Credit: Everett Collection

Mean Girls is one of the most iconic movies of our time, with arguably some of the most memorable one-liners. It’s so much more than just a teen comedy. From the characters to the jokes and looks — this beloved cult classic is everything you could want in a rom-com and more.

In addition to comical moments and inspirational fashion, Mean Girls has also given us some of the best movie costume ideas for Halloween. From Damian’s hoodie and sunglasses combo to Regina’s aspirational army pants and flip-flops – there are so many looks to choose from. No matter how many years go by, the cast’s style will always be fetch and deserve costumes dedicated to it.

The Plastic’s wardrobe guidelines were strict but very cute. If you’re anything like us, you’re probably looking for an excuse to recreate their classic looks. With Halloween right around the corner, why not dress up as the ultimate queen bee, Regina George? Ditch the sweatpants and channel your inner mean girl by shopping for these Plastic-approved items from Amazon. Get ready to have the best costume, for so much less.

Have A Totally Fetch Halloween



This Monogram necklace makes a total statement. (Source: Amazon)

What’s a Regina George costume without her iconic “R” letter necklace? The Queen Bee of the Plastics sported this statement piece everywhere she went, so it’s only fitting that you do too. Halloween costumes are all about the little things anyway, so this is a detail you don’t want to go without.

Luckily, Amazon has an “R” necklace for just $14 and you can choose between rose, white or yellow plated gold. Regina rocked a white plated gold necklace, but you can switch things up and go with your favorite. For a price this low, you may want to snag a letter necklace for your actual first name. And it may be a good idea to get it in every color, so you can wear it with everything. Cute, trendy and iconic — 18 years later, Regina George is still setting the trends.



You can rock this pink skirt even if it isn’t Wednesday. (Source: Amazon)

A pink pleated mini skirt is a Mean Girls costume essential. This high-waisted skater skirt has over 1,700 five-star reviews, with one shopper saying it’s “made so well” and that it has a “perfect high waist and gives a curvy look.” With this skirt, you can totally sit with us. Plus it’s less than $20 and it’s almost a replica of the one worn by George herself. It doesn’t even have to be Halloween to rock to rock a mini this cute — you’ll probably end up rocking this skater skirt with your everyday attire all year round.

If pink isn’t your thing, or you’re looking to add your own twist to the iconic look, this skirt is available in twelve different colors. Don’t worry, black, light blue and white are also super cute and would definitely be Plastic- approved. For this price, you might as well go ahead and stock up on your favorite colors to wear year round. Trendy, flattering and cute – this is a must-have whether you’re Regina George or not.



A little extra drama will totally sell your Mean Girls style. (Source: Amazon)

This tank top will really set your Regina George costume off. Because a Regina George costume just isn’t

Not only is the top iconic and funny, but everyone thinks of Mean Girls when they see it — making your DIY costume the ultimate success. You could even go the extra mile and recreate Regina’s iconic cut-out boob tank look. Just cut out two holes in the chest area and wear a purple bra or camisole underneath. Easy and so creative. Add the memorable tank to your cart for just $24 to complete your fetch look.



Don’t forget the hair flip. (Source: Amazon)

If your Regina-inspired outfit wasn’t already complete, this blonde wig seals the deal. While it’s completely optional, this 24-inch middle part wig will have you looking like George’s twin.

It’s even on sale for just $22. If you’re truly dedicated to channeling your inner Regina George this Halloween, going all out with these long locks is the way to go. Halloween is all about those little details. Add this to your look, and you’ve officially won Halloween this year.

The Queen Bee isn’t complete without her Burn Book (Source: Amazon)

The final touch to your Regina George costume? Her infamous Burn Book. Regina might have used this book to spread nasty rumors about everyone in school, but you can use this versatile journal for whatever you want. Carry it on Halloween night as the perfect prop to your totally fetch outfit and then use it as a multipurpose journal all year round. This hardcover journal is sturdy, vibrantly colored, and features 192 ruled pages, a ribbon placeholder and back pocket for storage.

On Halloween, We’re Regina George

It doesn’t get much more iconic than Mean Girls. Celebrate this year by highlighting everyone’s favorite cult classic and dressing up as the Queen of The Plastics. Not only will you have the most memorable costume, but it’s also super simple and affordable. You may even want to add some of these items to your wardrobe after the holiday – making these essentials. Shop these essential pieces to achieve show-stopping success and an incredibly pink & fetch look this Halloween.