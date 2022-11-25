Act Fast! Levi Just Cut Prices By 60% On The Ever-Popular Ribcage Jeans

Image Credit: Марина Демешко/Adobe

The most wonderful time of year just got even better. You’ve probably heard all about the trending Levi ribcage jeans from social media, and now you can score them for 60% off. Act fast, because this is not a drill. Head to Amazon and take advantage of this amazing Levi’s Black Friday sale going on right now.

Known for their super comfort and flattering design, their viral denim is a closet staple. It-girl celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber are known to slip on these timeless pants, and now you can too. Get the trendy look for an amazing price this holiday season.

Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans: Buy it on Amazon

A good pair of casual jeans never go out of style. Thanks to this Amazon sale, you can get the ultimate pair. The ribcage straight-ankle jeans by Levi are just as comfortable as cute, and thanks to the flattering design, you’ll want to live in them. Made of cotton and elastane, it’s no wonder why these jeans are so cozy. The ultra-high rise is also the perfect style for any and every body type.

Thanks to the casual and loose fit, these pants can be worn anywhere. Even though they’re great for pairing with booties during the fall and winter, they can also be worn year-round in any and every season. The comfy denim is ideal for the cold, but they’re light enough to work in the spring and summer. You can pair them with booties, sneakers, sandals, or even heels. Whether you’re running errands, going out with friends, or even heading to the office — these jeans just work.

With over 3,300 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say shoppers are loving these Levi’s. One happy purchaser said that no matter what kind of day she’s having, “these jeans are always (her) favorite.” She also complimented the flattering fit, saying “They make my butt look amazing, the waist is generous and the rise is perfect.” Another customer called these bottoms a “must buy.”

These classic jeans come in 13 different colors featuring, including black, grey, red corduroy, medium wash, and dark wash. They’re also available in women’s sizes 24 to 39. No matter what color you choose, you can’t go wrong. With this affordable price, you may want to pick a few different colors to keep in rotation all year long.

Head into the holidays trying out some new denim sported by all the top celebrities. The Levi’s ribcage straight-ankle jeans are casual, cute, and affordable. This is also the best way to get the iconic it-girl look. Like all Levi’s sales, they don’t last long. We’d hurry and catch this affordable deal before it’s gone.