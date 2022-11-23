Save 40% On This Eyelash Serum Delivers ‘Latisse Results At A Fraction Of The Cost’

Image Credit: Alliance/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mascara lash lifts, eyelash extensions, and strip lashes — no matter what products you use, these purchases add up. Wouldn’t it be nice to just wake up with luscious, healthier lashes? Fortunately, the lashes of your dreams can be yours with this premium eyelash growth serum. Unlike other serums on the market, this gives you the desired results without the high price. Keep reading to learn more.

VieBeauti Eyelash Serum: Buy it on Amazon

VieBeauti packs this serum with powerful nutrients to boost your lash volume and growth. One of the key ingredients is L-isoleucine, a powerful amino acid that activates circulation to the blood vessels around the lash follicles to support growth. Not only will you be adding length, but you’ll also be increasing strength. Some see results in just two weeks!

The reviews speak for themselves. One Amazon shopper just had to share what they thought about this VieBeauti product:

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

“LOOOOOVE this product!! Similar results to Latisse/Babe Lash/etc but at a FRACTION of the price! After 4-6 weeks: my lashes looked much more full & thick (I could actually SEE THEM without mascara!) After 2 months: my eyelashes SHOT OUT in length (see photos)! 100% I would recommend this serum!!”

It’s not just for lashes — you can use it to enhance eyebrow growth, too. The gentle formula makes it safe to use on sensitive areas like your lash line and beneath your eyebrows.

With the help of this premium eyelash growth serum, your eyelashes can be fuller and thicker. Now you can have quality results for a fraction of the price of other serums thanks to a 38% off Black Friday deal.