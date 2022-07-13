Lana Condor Prepped Her Skin For Her Wedding With This $8 Drugstore Product & It’s On Sale

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

There are many factors that go into planning a wedding, and maintaining a clear complexion is one of them. Although prepping for the big day can sometimes feel overwhelming, your skin shouldn’t have to pay the price. Weddings can be costly, but your skin care regimen doesn’t have to be thanks to this $8 hydrating facial cleanser on Amazon!

In a recent interview, actress and Neutrogena brand ambassador Lana Condor proudly shared her wedding prep go-to’s for maintaining a smooth and youthful look. One of her favorites is Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser, proving that you can care for your complexion without breaking the bank.

For just $8, this product can cleanse and hydrate your face for a soft and supple look. One of its main ingredients, hyaluronic acid, is proven to lock in the skin’s moisture to leave it feeling clean and refreshed. This lightweight gel formula instantly wipes out any built-up dirt, oil, and bacteria on your skin to provide a natural glow.

This hydrating cleanser gently and effectively removes makeup without stripping your skin from natural oils. You won’t have to worry about it clogging your pores because this silky cleanser is non-comedogenic and free of soaps, oils, and parabens. Its easy-to-apply while being hypoallergenic, so it won’t irritate your delicate face.

We can see why Condor made this hydro boost gel a staple in her skin care regimen. Whether you’re prepping for the big day or just ready to try something new, this product deserves a try. For just $8 on Amazon, you can see for yourself how Neutrogena’s hydro boost gel cleanser effectively removes makeup while delivering a fresh, new slate. Now’s the time to take advantage of this awesome deal. Get yours before the sale ends!