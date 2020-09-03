15 Incredible Labor-Free Labor Day Weekend Cocktails & Where To Buy The Alcohol

Ready to celebrate summer’s end? We have some delicious cocktail recipes for Labor Day Weekend & liquors for you to shop here!

Summer 2020 doesn’t have to be such a bust! Let it end with a bang by whipping up some delicious homemade cocktails for Labor Day Weekend. Using some ingredients you have at home and shopping from the links down below, you can go with a margarita, a spritz or even an alcoholic popsicle to spice things up this Labor Day Weekend! Whether you’re having a small gathering in your backyard, bringing some batch cocktails to the beach or enjoying a nice summer sunset with your pet, these seasonal sips for Labor Day Weekend are easy to make and sure to be delicious.

Spicy Summer Collins Created by Mixologist Lauren Davis

1.5oz Tanqueray London Dry

1.5oz Fresh watermelon juice

.5oz Lime Juice

Bar spoon of hot honey (can be bought at a specialty grocery store or you can mix together honey and a few dashes of hot sauce)

Club Soda

Garnish: Watermelon or Lime Wedge

Glassware: Collins glass/highball

Build ingredients in a shaker. Shake with ice. Strain into ice-filled glass. Top with soda. Garnish with watermelon or lime wedge.

Summer Buzzing

2oz The Botanist Gin

.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75oz Honey Syrup (1:1 Honey to Water)

Add all ingredients to a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Johnnie Walker Watermelon Highball Created by Mixologist Aidan Bowie

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label

3 oz Watermelon Juice

1.5oz Fever Tree Soda Water

Garnish: Watermelon Slice & Cucumber Wheel

Glassware: Highball

Combine ingredients in a highball glass over ice and stir. Garnish with watermelon slice & cucumber wheel.

Casa Ginger Thyme Paloma

1 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila

1 oz. Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

3 Dried Thyme Sprigs

Splash of Lemon Lime Soda

Lime Wheel and Dried Thyme

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Muddle Thyme, add ice, shake well, and fine strain into Collins glass. Add fresh crushed ice, top off with lemon lime soda and garnish with a lime wheel and dried thyme.

Peachy Paloma Created by Mixologist Makeda Gebre

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz Agave

Muddled Peach Slice

Muddle peach slice in a shaker. Add remaining ingredients to the shaker including Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh grapefruit juice and agave; add ice and shake well. Strain contents into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a chili salt rim and lime wedge.

CÎROC Coco Cucumber

2 oz CÎROC Coconut

1oz Cucumber Water

Top with Club Soda

Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon

Glass: Collins Glass

Mix ingredients into a Collins glass over ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon.

Espresso Martini

½ ounce Crystal Head Vodka

½ ounce Caffe Borghetti

½ ounce water

1 ounce cold brew coffee

Teremana Lemonade

1.5 oz. Teremana Blanco

Top with Lemonade

Squeeze of Lime

Pinch of Salt

Build over ice in a tall rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon or lime wheel.

D’USSE Curated Cobbler

1 ½ parts D’USSE VSOP

¾ part Orange Curaçao

1 lemon wedge

1 lime wedge

1 orange wedge

2 fresh strawberries

Mint sprig to garnish

Cherry to garnish

In a shaker muddle lemon, lime, orange and strawberries. Add D’USSE VSOP, Orange Curaçao and ice into a shaker. Shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with an orange slice, mint sprig, and cherry.

LoRo Mojito

Wölffer No. 139 LoRo Cider

Verjus

Quarter of a lime with rind removed

3-4 slices of fresh ginger

5 mint leaves

Add lime, ginger, mint, and ½ oz of Verjus into a cocktail shaker. Thoroughly muddle ingredients. Add ice to shaker and shake well. Pour into glass, top with 7 oz of LoRo Cider and enjoy!

Blueberry Bimble Fizz

.5oz vanilla syrup

.75oz bourbon

1.5oz Posubio Amarro

Bimble Blueberry Lemon Ginger

Fresh blueberries

Fresh mint

In a shaker tin combine vanilla syrup, bourbon, and Posubia Marro. Shake well. Fill a fizz glass with ice. Strain and pour shaker into fizz glass and top off with a healthy dose of Bimble Blueberry Lemon Ginger. Garnish with a skewer of blueberries and fresh mint.

Spiced & Pineapple

2 parts BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

4 parts pineapple juice

For Garnish: Pineapple wedge & leaf

Fill a highball or Tiki glass with cubed or crushed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the pineapple juice. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a pineapple leaf.

Cutwater Spirits Bali Hai Daiquiri

2oz Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum

1oz fresh lime juice

.75oz simple syrup

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an up glass or on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wheel.

AQUADISIAC

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

1 oz blue curacao

.75 oz lime juice

3 oz Tropical Red Bull

2 cups of ice

Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with pineapple wedge.

NOLET’S Silver Watermelon Mint Slushy

1 cup NOLET’S Silver

1 Fresh Watermelon Cubed (reserving some for garnish)

Limes – 2 for Syrup and more for garnish

Mint for garnish

Optional Black Sesame Seeds for Garnish

Cut a large watermelon into ice cube sized chunks (approx. 1 1/2 inches). Place cubes on a parchment or waxed paper-lined tray spaced apart and freeze for 2 hours or just until frozen. If you’re not using them for a while, put cubes in an airtight container & store in the freezer.

Spicy Labor Day BABE

1.5 ounces blanco tequila

1 250ml can of BABE Rosé with bubbles

1.5 ounces lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 small watermelon

1 Jalapeño Pepper

Fresh mint, to garnish (optional)

Roses, to garnish (optional)

Combine tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in a shaker. Cut two 1-inch cubes of watermelon and one circular slice of jalapeno pepper and add to the shaker. (If you want it less spicy, omit the seeds of the pepper). Muddle until thoroughly blended. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds. Double strain into a wine glass over a large ice cube. Fill glass to the top with BABE Rosé with bubbles and garnish with mint, rose and jalapeno.

Crown Peach Mint Julep

1.5 oz Crown Royal Peach

2 dashes angostura bitters

4-5 mint leaves

Crushed ice

Muddle the whisky, bitters, & mint together & add the crushed ice (no sugar! It’s already super sweet).

Pink Señorita Punch

1 1/2 cups lime juice, fresh squeeze

2 cups pomegranate juice

1/4 cup maple syrup

5 1/2 cups water

Add 1 oz of La Pinta to the cocktail

Add all ingredients into a large pitcher and stir.

Seagram’s Sweet Tea Arnold Palmer

2 ozs of Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka

4 ozs of Lemonade

Garnish with Mint and Lemons

Combine Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka and Lemonade over ice in a highball glass

Stir then garnish with mint and lemon

Zacapa Mojito

1 1/2 Zacapa 23 Rum

1 oz. lime juice

6-8 mint leaves

1 tbsp. simple syrup or sugar

Mint sprig (garnish)

Club soda

Sunny Cucumber Lime Mule

1.5 oz. Smirnoff Zero Infusions Cucumber and Lime

4 oz. Ginger Beer

1 teaspoon ground turmeric powder

3 Lime Wedges

Combine Smirnoff Zero Infusions Cucumber and Lime, chilled ginger beer, and juice from lime wedges, along with ground turmeric in a copper mule mug. Stir to combine and garnish with a cucumber slice, lime peel, and mint sprig.

Aperol Spritz at Home

Ice cubes

Chilled Prosecco

Aperol

Soda, served from syphon or chilled bottle

Slice of orange

In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.

Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz

The first-of-its-kind, Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz has no carbs, no added sugar, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, is made from 100% non-GMO grain and is only 73 calories per serving.

Stella Artois Shandy Twist Created by Apartment Bartender (@apartment_bartender)

2 oz Stella Artois

1.5 oz Gin

1 oz Pineapple Juice

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Honey Syrup

5-6 muddled blueberries

Glass: Double Rocks Glass

Combine all ingredients, except for Stella Artois, into a cocktail shaker and muddle the ingredients. Add ice and shake to chill. Strain the cocktail into a double rocks glass over ice, and top with Stella Artois. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and speared blueberries.

Poppin’ Off

2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka

2 parts Cranberry Juice

Juice from 1 Lime

Fill w/ equal parts Lemon Lime Soda & Ginger Ale

Lemon & Lemon wheels (in bowl)

Add ingredients into a block ice filled punch bowl, and stir together to combine/chill. Pour into blue candy-rimmed glasses filled with ice.

Candied Sapphire

3 oz. La Marca Prosecco

1 ½ oz. Premium Silver Tequila

1 ½ oz. pineapple juice

½ oz. agave nectar

Lime and pineapple wedges

Pour all ingredients into a glass and stir. Add ice, then garnish with lime or pineapple.

The Beet Margarita

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz Beet Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 Bar Spoon Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Pinch Pink Himalayan Sea Salt

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over large rock into rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel and a pinch of salt.

Tanteo Tequila Sizzling Citrus Marg

2 oz. Tanteo Habanero Tequila

2 oz. Fresh Tangerine juice

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz. Light Agave Nectar (or simple syrup)

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an Ice-Filled Highball Glass. Garnish with a tangerine slice.

Absolut On the Sun Lounger

¾ oz Absolut Citron

¾ oz Pink Grapefruit Juice

3⅓ oz Orange Juice

3⅓ oz Bitter Lemon

1 Wedge Lime

Ice Cubes

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with lime.

The Glenlivet Coco Breezy

1 ½ parts The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

2 parts coconut water

Combine ingredients in a glass over ice. Stir well and enjoy.

CANTEEN Cucumber Collins

6 OZ CANTEEN Cucumber Mint

1.5 OZ Breckenridge Gin

1 OZ Lemon juice

.5 OZ simple syrup

Build in a Collins glass. Garnish with Cucumber Fan and Mint Sprig.

Gold Rush

2 oz. Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Honey Syrup*

Measure out all ingredients in a glass and stir to combine.*Honey Syrup – take two parts raw honey and 1 part warm water. Stir to combine.

Smithworks Bloody Mary

2 parts Smithworks vodka

4 parts Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

Pickle brine

Hot sauce

Combine Smithworks Vodka with bloody mary mix. Add a splash of pickle brine and hot sauce. Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge and a dill pickle spear. Want to go from “host” to “hero”? Throw a beef stick in there.