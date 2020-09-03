15 Incredible Labor-Free Labor Day Weekend Cocktails & Where To Buy The Alcohol
Ready to celebrate summer’s end? We have some delicious cocktail recipes for Labor Day Weekend & liquors for you to shop here!
Summer 2020 doesn’t have to be such a bust! Let it end with a bang by whipping up some delicious homemade cocktails for Labor Day Weekend. Using some ingredients you have at home and shopping from the links down below, you can go with a margarita, a spritz or even an alcoholic popsicle to spice things up this Labor Day Weekend! Whether you’re having a small gathering in your backyard, bringing some batch cocktails to the beach or enjoying a nice summer sunset with your pet, these seasonal sips for Labor Day Weekend are easy to make and sure to be delicious.
Spicy Summer Collins Created by Mixologist Lauren Davis
1.5oz Tanqueray London Dry
1.5oz Fresh watermelon juice
.5oz Lime Juice
Bar spoon of hot honey (can be bought at a specialty grocery store or you can mix together honey and a few dashes of hot sauce)
Club Soda
Garnish: Watermelon or Lime Wedge
Glassware: Collins glass/highball
Build ingredients in a shaker. Shake with ice. Strain into ice-filled glass. Top with soda. Garnish with watermelon or lime wedge.
Summer Buzzing
2oz The Botanist Gin
.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.75oz Honey Syrup (1:1 Honey to Water)
Add all ingredients to a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Johnnie Walker Watermelon Highball Created by Mixologist Aidan Bowie
1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
3 oz Watermelon Juice
1.5oz Fever Tree Soda Water
Garnish: Watermelon Slice & Cucumber Wheel
Glassware: Highball
Combine ingredients in a highball glass over ice and stir. Garnish with watermelon slice & cucumber wheel.
Casa Ginger Thyme Paloma
1 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila
1 oz. Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
3 Dried Thyme Sprigs
Splash of Lemon Lime Soda
Lime Wheel and Dried Thyme
Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Muddle Thyme, add ice, shake well, and fine strain into Collins glass. Add fresh crushed ice, top off with lemon lime soda and garnish with a lime wheel and dried thyme.
Peachy Paloma Created by Mixologist Makeda Gebre
1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
1/2 oz Agave
Muddled Peach Slice
Muddle peach slice in a shaker. Add remaining ingredients to the shaker including Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh grapefruit juice and agave; add ice and shake well. Strain contents into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a chili salt rim and lime wedge.
CÎROC Coco Cucumber
2 oz CÎROC Coconut
1oz Cucumber Water
Top with Club Soda
Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon
Glass: Collins Glass
Mix ingredients into a Collins glass over ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon.
Espresso Martini
½ ounce Crystal Head Vodka
½ ounce Caffe Borghetti
½ ounce water
1 ounce cold brew coffee
Teremana Lemonade
1.5 oz. Teremana Blanco
Top with Lemonade
Squeeze of Lime
Pinch of Salt
Build over ice in a tall rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon or lime wheel.
D’USSE Curated Cobbler
1 ½ parts D’USSE VSOP
¾ part Orange Curaçao
1 lemon wedge
1 lime wedge
1 orange wedge
2 fresh strawberries
Mint sprig to garnish
Cherry to garnish
In a shaker muddle lemon, lime, orange and strawberries. Add D’USSE VSOP, Orange Curaçao and ice into a shaker. Shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with an orange slice, mint sprig, and cherry.
LoRo Mojito
Wölffer No. 139 LoRo Cider
Verjus
Quarter of a lime with rind removed
3-4 slices of fresh ginger
5 mint leaves
Add lime, ginger, mint, and ½ oz of Verjus into a cocktail shaker. Thoroughly muddle ingredients. Add ice to shaker and shake well. Pour into glass, top with 7 oz of LoRo Cider and enjoy!
Blueberry Bimble Fizz
.5oz vanilla syrup
.75oz bourbon
1.5oz Posubio Amarro
Bimble Blueberry Lemon Ginger
Fresh blueberries
Fresh mint
In a shaker tin combine vanilla syrup, bourbon, and Posubia Marro. Shake well. Fill a fizz glass with ice. Strain and pour shaker into fizz glass and top off with a healthy dose of Bimble Blueberry Lemon Ginger. Garnish with a skewer of blueberries and fresh mint.
Spiced & Pineapple
2 parts BACARDÍ Spiced Rum
4 parts pineapple juice
For Garnish: Pineapple wedge & leaf
Fill a highball or Tiki glass with cubed or crushed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the pineapple juice. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a pineapple leaf.
Cutwater Spirits Bali Hai Daiquiri
2oz Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum
1oz fresh lime juice
.75oz simple syrup
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an up glass or on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wheel.
AQUADISIAC
1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver
1 oz blue curacao
.75 oz lime juice
3 oz Tropical Red Bull
2 cups of ice
Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with pineapple wedge.
NOLET’S Silver Watermelon Mint Slushy
1 cup NOLET’S Silver
1 Fresh Watermelon Cubed (reserving some for garnish)
Limes – 2 for Syrup and more for garnish
Mint for garnish
Optional Black Sesame Seeds for Garnish
Cut a large watermelon into ice cube sized chunks (approx. 1 1/2 inches). Place cubes on a parchment or waxed paper-lined tray spaced apart and freeze for 2 hours or just until frozen. If you’re not using them for a while, put cubes in an airtight container & store in the freezer.
Spicy Labor Day BABE
1.5 ounces blanco tequila
1 250ml can of BABE Rosé with bubbles
1.5 ounces lime juice
1 ounce simple syrup
1 small watermelon
1 Jalapeño Pepper
Fresh mint, to garnish (optional)
Roses, to garnish (optional)
Combine tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in a shaker. Cut two 1-inch cubes of watermelon and one circular slice of jalapeno pepper and add to the shaker. (If you want it less spicy, omit the seeds of the pepper). Muddle until thoroughly blended. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds. Double strain into a wine glass over a large ice cube. Fill glass to the top with BABE Rosé with bubbles and garnish with mint, rose and jalapeno.
Crown Peach Mint Julep
1.5 oz Crown Royal Peach
2 dashes angostura bitters
4-5 mint leaves
Crushed ice
Muddle the whisky, bitters, & mint together & add the crushed ice (no sugar! It’s already super sweet).
Pink Señorita Punch
1 1/2 cups lime juice, fresh squeeze
2 cups pomegranate juice
1/4 cup maple syrup
5 1/2 cups water
Add 1 oz of La Pinta to the cocktail
Add all ingredients into a large pitcher and stir.
Seagram’s Sweet Tea Arnold Palmer
2 ozs of Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka
4 ozs of Lemonade
Garnish with Mint and Lemons
Combine Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka and Lemonade over ice in a highball glass
Stir then garnish with mint and lemon
Zacapa Mojito
1 1/2 Zacapa 23 Rum
1 oz. lime juice
6-8 mint leaves
1 tbsp. simple syrup or sugar
Mint sprig (garnish)
Club soda
Sunny Cucumber Lime Mule
1.5 oz. Smirnoff Zero Infusions Cucumber and Lime
4 oz. Ginger Beer
1 teaspoon ground turmeric powder
3 Lime Wedges
Combine Smirnoff Zero Infusions Cucumber and Lime, chilled ginger beer, and juice from lime wedges, along with ground turmeric in a copper mule mug. Stir to combine and garnish with a cucumber slice, lime peel, and mint sprig.
Aperol Spritz at Home
Ice cubes
Chilled Prosecco
Aperol
Soda, served from syphon or chilled bottle
Slice of orange
In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.
Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz
The first-of-its-kind, Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz has no carbs, no added sugar, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, is made from 100% non-GMO grain and is only 73 calories per serving.
Stella Artois Shandy Twist Created by Apartment Bartender (@apartment_bartender)
2 oz Stella Artois
1.5 oz Gin
1 oz Pineapple Juice
1/2 oz Lemon Juice
1/2 oz Honey Syrup
5-6 muddled blueberries
Glass: Double Rocks Glass
Combine all ingredients, except for Stella Artois, into a cocktail shaker and muddle the ingredients. Add ice and shake to chill. Strain the cocktail into a double rocks glass over ice, and top with Stella Artois. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and speared blueberries.
Poppin’ Off
2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka
2 parts Cranberry Juice
Juice from 1 Lime
Fill w/ equal parts Lemon Lime Soda & Ginger Ale
Lemon & Lemon wheels (in bowl)
Add ingredients into a block ice filled punch bowl, and stir together to combine/chill. Pour into blue candy-rimmed glasses filled with ice.
Candied Sapphire
3 oz. La Marca Prosecco
1 ½ oz. Premium Silver Tequila
1 ½ oz. pineapple juice
½ oz. agave nectar
Lime and pineapple wedges
Pour all ingredients into a glass and stir. Add ice, then garnish with lime or pineapple.
The Beet Margarita
1 oz Cointreau
1 oz Blanco Tequila
1.5 oz Beet Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 Bar Spoon Apple Cider Vinegar
1 Pinch Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over large rock into rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel and a pinch of salt.
Tanteo Tequila Sizzling Citrus Marg
2 oz. Tanteo Habanero Tequila
2 oz. Fresh Tangerine juice
1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz. Light Agave Nectar (or simple syrup)
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an Ice-Filled Highball Glass. Garnish with a tangerine slice.
Absolut On the Sun Lounger
¾ oz Absolut Citron
¾ oz Pink Grapefruit Juice
3⅓ oz Orange Juice
3⅓ oz Bitter Lemon
1 Wedge Lime
Ice Cubes
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with lime.
The Glenlivet Coco Breezy
1 ½ parts The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
2 parts coconut water
Combine ingredients in a glass over ice. Stir well and enjoy.
CANTEEN Cucumber Collins
6 OZ CANTEEN Cucumber Mint
1.5 OZ Breckenridge Gin
1 OZ Lemon juice
.5 OZ simple syrup
Build in a Collins glass. Garnish with Cucumber Fan and Mint Sprig.
Gold Rush
2 oz. Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy
.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
.75 oz. Honey Syrup*
Measure out all ingredients in a glass and stir to combine.*Honey Syrup – take two parts raw honey and 1 part warm water. Stir to combine.
Smithworks Bloody Mary
2 parts Smithworks vodka
4 parts Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
Pickle brine
Hot sauce
Combine Smithworks Vodka with bloody mary mix. Add a splash of pickle brine and hot sauce. Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge and a dill pickle spear. Want to go from “host” to “hero”? Throw a beef stick in there.