Here Is Fall’s It-Girl Shoe, Worn By Stars Like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner & Zendaya

The arrival of fall means it officially boots season. From booties to midis to knee highs, there are so many options. Luckily, some of our favorite celebs are getting a head start this season and showing us the latest trends in boot fashion.

Stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Zendaya have recently been spotted sporting super cute knee-high boots. All of these stars wore black boots of a similar length, but the detail that really caught our eye was the stylish chunky heel.

To get in the fall fashion spirit, we found the perfect pair of boots that really captures the essence of this chic look. Allow us to introduce you to these Chunky Heel Knee High Boots. They’re stylish, fashion-forward, and super affordable with a price tag of less than $50.

Chunky Heel Knee High Boots: $40 – $60

These sleek black boots are the perfect way to put your best foot forward this fall. They are as cozy as they are chic thanks to the slightly padded faux fur insole. Plus, the zipper close on the side makes it easy to slip your feet into these trendy shoes.

Now, let’s get into the heel. There’s no need to compromise for the sake of fashion since the chunky heel is only 2.5 inches, making it comfortable to wear.

The boots we saw our favorite celebs rocking probably cost upwards of hundreds of dollars. Thankfully, this trendy alternative is less than $50, making it a stylish and affordable choice for the upcoming season.

Opt for classic black leather or really make your outfit pop with white. They are also available in suede in black, grey, khaki, burgundy and dark blue. Rock these boots with your favorite fall dress or skinny jeans for a chic look.

We love these trendy boots and knew you would too. Snag them for less than $50 and step out in style this fall season.