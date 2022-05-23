We Found Kendall Jenner’s Signature Retro Sunglasses For Only $15

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love Kendall Jenner’s style, but don’t have her million-dollar budget, you’re in luck. We found an affordable pair of shades that are a perfect dupe for one of her favorite pairs of shades. This particular pair comes in a set with two color options to choose from, so your eyes can be protected from those bright sun rays all summer long.

These rectangle sunnies are super popular with Gen-Zers these days, especially on TikTok and we can definitely see why. They are simple, yet cool and can be styled with just about anything in your closet. Whether your wardrobe leans campy or classic, these shades will surely add some chicness to any outfit.

The black shades are great for a more sleek, modern feel and the tortoiseshell pair can give you that laid-back 90s supermodel vibe. Thanks to this Amazon bundle you can rock both looks all year long.

Don’t worry about squinting in these stylish shades. They come with an added UV protective coating to make sure your eyes are safe from the hot summer sun. They’re also anti-glare so you can feel free to wear these when driving.

The PC plastic material these sunglasses are made from is skin-safe and durable, so you can wear these timeless sunglasses for years and years to come without irritation.

Cop a pair of these iconic, influencer-approved shades while they’re still around. With two cool different colors and so many ways to style them, buying these shades is an absolute no-brainer. Snag this trendy bundle on Amazon for $15 now while you still have the chance.