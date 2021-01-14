Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are Currently On Sale For Less Than $60

If you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers you can wear every day, look no further because Kendall Jenner’s fave pair of Adidas are on sale for under $60!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than a pair of classic sneakers that you can wear every day, no matter what the season is. That’s why we love Adidas Stan Smith sneakers so much. They’re comfortable, stylish, simple, classic, and they never go out of style. Plus, Kendall Jenner is a huge fan of the shoes and has been spotted rocking them on countless occasions. Luckily, the sneakers are currently on sale for under $60 at Zappos right now.

Get the adidas Originals Stan Smith here for $59.95.

The tennis shoes are made from full-grain leather and have the classic perforated three stripe details on both sides. The shoes lace up the front and fit snugly, plus, the footbed is lined with fabric for ultimate comfort. They are super minimalistic and simple with a cool green twist at the back of the shoe. Kendall has proved how versatile these sneakers are time and time again. The supermodel knows how to dress them up or down but no matter what, she always makes them look chic. She rocked the sneakers when she was out in Miami last year rocking a pair of high-waisted black and white Reformation Newsprint Jeans with a sleeveless Maryam Nassir Zadeh Thea Top in Solid Black, Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Dusk Sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton Twist PM Bag in Argent.

The Adidas sneakers normally retail for $79.99, which is why this deal is so good. You have to act fast if you want to snag this amazing price, though, because the deal won’t last forever!