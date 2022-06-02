Jessica Alba Just Proved That This Business Casual Staple Can Also Be Worn At The Beach

Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews https://hollywoodlife.com/wp-adm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Business and beach aren’t words you often hear used together — until now. Style icon Jessica Alba has shown us that you can easily go from beach to business with a button-up. Button-up blouses are a common wardrobe staple, but finding one with the perfect loose fit can open the door to outfit options galore.

CHYRII Casual Button-Down – Buy it on Amazon

The versatile long sleeve top is the perfect summertime wardrobe inspiration, but can sometimes be a bit costly. Luckily, we’ve found an affordable version on Amazon. With this under $23 CHYRII Casual Button Down, you’ll have limitless outfit options all summer long.

This 100% polyester button-up gives you a loose, oversized cool girl fit. It’s perfect for pairing with high-waisted trousers for an office look or wearing as a cover-up for a low-key beach vibe.

You can meet this trend in the middle by using it for a casual look. Just pair the blouse with denim shorts, tuck it in and wear your favorite sandals for a daytime outfit. Another casual look idea: pair it with leggings and sneakers for a comfy yet put-together outfit (sounds like the perfect airport fit to me).

There are so many ways you can wear it, it will definitely be an investment in your wardrobe. Plus the top is soft and comfortable making it a great summertime addition for those steamy days.

The CHYRII Womens Casual Button Down comes in many colors and patterns. Choose between classic stripes or bold color blocking. You can even get one of each to add variety so you can recreate this look over and over again.

The blouse also requires low maintenance care. Just machine wash like normal on laundry day.

Take a page out of Jessica Alba’s stylebook and add the causal button down to your summer wardrobe. From the office to the beach, make sure you stay stylish all season long. For just under $23, the CHYRII Womens Casual Button Down is well worth adding to your closet today.