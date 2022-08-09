J.Lo’s Latest Summer Look Is So ‘European Chic’ & We’re Here For It

Image Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. While we’re ecstatic about the A-list stars’ love, we’re more excited about all of the looks Lopez has been serving while in Europe. The artist turned heads in her gorgeous outfits all last week while hand-in-hand with her new husband. Though he’s returned to the states, J.Lo is still strutting her stuff in Europe. Jennifer Lopez’s style has always been great, but European J.Lo takes it to a whole new level.

Her latest look has us obsessed and ready to recreate. The Marry Me actress sported a fun and flirty strapped dress with a daring floral print. She completed her bold yet stunning look with chunky hoops, a wicker purse, oversized sunglasses and the perfect summer wedges.

Jennifer’s look gave “European Chic” and we’ve decided to recreate it all summer. We found the perfect Amazon dress that gives J.Lo’s same European summer look. Fun and flirty with bold florals and straps – this long maxi has everything you need to give the ultimate summer in Italy J.Lo vibes. Plus, it’s budget-friendly and you can get it for as low as $35.

JLo’s European summer of love is a dream, and thanks to this affordable Amazon maxi dress, you can also look the part. Made of polyester, this dress has the perfect stretch and is comfortable to wear. It’s also light and flowy, so it’ll keep you cool no matter where you go this summer.

The knotted shoulder design is so trendy this summer. J.Lo flaunted it in Italy, and this dress is rocking the style too. Something about the oversized strap tie adds such a feminine aspect to this dress, and we’re here for it. Depending on your preference, you can tie them into a bow or just do a simple knot.

The a-line bust keeps the girliness going and the shirred bodice accentuates your curves, giving them a great snatched look. And of course, we can’t forget about the daring floral print. Even though it’s bold, it’s still so simplistic and sophisticated. To sum it up, every feature on this dress is a 10 out of 10.

This maxi dress is perfect for vacation. Totally recreate Lopez’s look with some fun hoops, shades and wedges, or shake things up with white platform sneakers and layered jewelry for a trendier vibe. This dress is super versatile, so the possibilities are endless.

Blue and white are so classy, but this Amazon dress comes in 17 other colors and patterns. You could grab another print for a completely different look. We recommend stocking up on these affordable and trendy maxis while you can.

Floral maxis are always in style during the summer, but when we add daring colors and flirty tie straps like JLo’s – you have a head-turning look. Shop this Amazon maxi dress and give ‘JLo in Europe’ vibes all summer. But hurry, we don’t expect this low price to last long.