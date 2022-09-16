See The Fashion Phenomenon That Stars Like JLo Can’t Get Enough Of

Image Credit: tanacha / adobe stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not a secret that Jennifer Lopez has major style. She’s known to keep things glamorous and chic wherever she goes. Last weekend, she was seen holding hands with her husband Ben Affleck during an intense Los Angeles heatwave. Even in this weather, she kept things stylish and cool. Lopez opted for a glowy white maxi dress paired with a surprising yet cute shoe – platform slippers.

Her unexpected shoe choice is actually the perfect fashion inspo for the transitioning weather of early fall. Say goodbye to reserving your slippers for house wear only. Platform slip-ons are the new fashion phenomenon, and JLo isn’t the only celebrity proving it.

These comfortable shoes are perfect for casual days when you’re out running errands or going for a walk with your dog. Lopez’s shearling slides are a pricey $620, but you can get her look for much less. These Criss Cross Fuzzy Slippers from Amazon are the ultimate dupe, and you can snag them for as low as $12. Jump in on this cozy, cute trend to keep your feet happy all fall.

Criss Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers: $11 – $17

Buy it on Amazon

Perfect for the upcoming fall season, the Criss Cross Fuzzy Slippers are an easy way to keep your feet happy during transitional weather. They also go with just about anything. Like JLo’s pair, these Amazon platform slippers are perfect for wearing with a flowy maxi dress. You can also recreate Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid’s off-duty model look and pair them with biker shorts and cozy sweaters.

The elevated foam soles have strong built-in traction, making these an easy footwear choice. Whether you’re heading out to lunch, stopping by the office, running errands or walking your dog – you’ll feel comfortable and trendy.

These fuzzy slippers also have an ergonomic arch support design to really care for your feet and offer long-lasting comfort. They mimic the natural bow of your foot to help ensure perfect comfort and balance. These slippers are designed with EVA material, which is more durable than memory foam while still providing gentle and targeted compression of the foot. This EVA material also provides a textured and waterproof sole to allow slip-proof walking. There’s never been a fashion trend so cute, comfy and reliable.

The open-toed design and fuzzy material are a match made in heaven. Not only will the fuzzy feel keep your feet warm all season, but the open toe keeps them from overheating. This breezy feel also allows your feet to stretch and breathe freely – so no need to worry about your toes sweating.

These adorable slippers come in four different colors: grey, leopard, cream and light leopard. They’re also available in women’s sizes 5 to 11. No matter what color you choose, you can’t go wrong. With this affordable price, you may want to pick a few to keep on rotation all season long.

Head into trying out JLo’s new fashion inspiration. This Criss Cross Fuzzy Slipper from Amazon is the best way to get the star’s latest iconic look. Set the tone this fall with a switch up from the typical footwear, but hurry and catch this affordable deal before it’s gone.