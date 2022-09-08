Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Us The Oh-So Breezy Dress That We Absolutely Need For Fall

Image Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Who said dresses were just for the summertime? One of our favorite stunning stars, Jennifer Lopez, stepped out in the most gorgeous, flowy dress that’s perfect for fall. This outfit got us thinking about what the staple dress of the upcoming season will be.

Boho Long Sleeve Dress: $38.99 – Buy it on Amazon

Since you’re already prepping your fall closet, be sure to add this Boho Long Sleeve Dress to your cart. This is the perfect dupe for recreating JLo’s stunning look for less than $40. Check out the details on this flowy, fall dress that makes for the perfect addition to your autumn wardrobe.

This flowy, boho dress is the perfect piece for transitioning from the summer into the long-anticipated fall weather. It features long sleeves, a fun leopard print, and super chic chiffon fabric. The v-neck is flattering and you can customize the fit thanks to the tie waist. The tiering of the fabric and the cinched wrist style create an overall flowy and elegant look.

Wear this dress for a special occasion by pairing it with your favorite heels. You can also sport a more casual look by opting to rock your favorite booties or sneakers for a comfy twist. This dress also works as the perfect seasonal transition piece, so don’t pack away your favorite sandals yet – they can totally go with the look. There are numerous color options, so you can go for fall favorites like apricot, green, or khaki. You can even take an all-seasons approach by opting for classic black or a pop of pink.

We have JLo to thank for this fall fashion inspo. Add this must-have flowy fall dress to your wardrobe now and serve up some major boho vibes.