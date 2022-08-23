Jennifer Garner’s Latest Instagram Fashion Moment Has Us Dreaming Of Fall

Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner isn’t just having a moment – she is the moment. The actress, activist, and mother shared a sneak peek into a mindful moment in one of her recent Instagram posts. The video shows the star taking a deep breath, then sipping a warm beverage surrounded by blades of grass. The video was super relaxing, and we loved witnessing the star’s moment of absolute zen.

Another thing we loved? Garner’s outfit. She was wearing a fun multicolor striped crewneck and some dazzling rain boots to match. The boots gave a great pop of color, a shade of bold red that really stands out. Garner was sporting rain boots from HUNTER, one of our fave brands. This pair is a lookalike of the same brand. They’re a truly stunning alternative. An absolute must-have for the upcoming fall season.

These bright HUNTER Womens Original Play Tall boots are just the thing to brighten up any rainy day. They’re completely waterproof so they’ll stay dry with the help of the natural rubber and matte finish. The stylin’ platform heel gives it a chic, edgy look that’s sure to make you stand out in a crowd. Comfortable and easy to slip on, they’re perfect for even the most inclimate weather.

You don’t have to just save these boots for a rainy day. Rock them on any fall day with your favorite pair of jeans and a crewneck sweater — just like Garner. Add a scarf to accessorize and keep you cozy in the crisp fall air. When the rain does start to come down, add a fun rain jacket in the mix. Don’t forget to complete the outfit with an umbrella, just in case.

Take some inspiration from Jennifer Garner and practice a bit of mindfulness while looking incredibly stylish. Summer is winding down, so it’s definitely time to get your wardrobe ready for the transition to cooler weather. These HUNTER Womens Original Play Tall are a must-have for your closet this fall.