Give Yourself A Red Carpet Worthy Facial, Like Selena Gomez, At Home In 3 Steps 

Award show season is officially upon us & if you want to treat yourself to a red carpet worthy facial without breaking the bank, we have 3 simple steps for you to follow all in the comfort of your own home.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Facials can cost upwards of hundreds to thousands of dollars, but what if we told you you can get the same results without splurging or leaving the comfort of your own home? Now that award show season is here, we’ve been seeing tons of celebrities on the red carpet with gorgeous, glowing skin, just like Selena Gomez.

If you want to achieve a radiant complexion, look no further, because celebrity esthetician and makeup artist, Hillary Clark, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the three simple steps you can take to achieve gorgeous skin.

“Red Carpet Facials are all about a radiant, healthy glow and celebs rely on expensive lymphatic facial massages to detox and slim puffiness FAST while boosting circulation,” Hillary shared.

Hillary revealed that you can get the “same dewy glow at home with Beauty HAC’s multi-tasking Treatment Rollers for the Neck/Face and Eyes.” The reason she recommends rollers is, “Serums and rollers do double duty to immediately de-puff and massage as they deliver light-reflecting and color-correcting humectants for skin with that fresh-from-the-spa Glow.”

Follow Hillary’s three steps to achieve a red carpet worthy facial, below:

1. “Begin with a double cleanse. First with a hydrating oil-to-water cleanse followed by a gentle exfoliating enzyme wash.

2. “Feel muscle tension melt away as the ergonomically designed roller hugs and massages the muscles of your face jaw and neck sculpting and sweeping away puffiness. The serum envelops skin with a velvet-like finish that reflects light from fine lines.

3. “Instantly brighten and lift your eyes with Beauty HAC’s specially designed, flat roller made to reach the inner corners to release tension and fluid that contributes to heavy lids and puffy circles. Color-correcting and brightening gel-creme brightens dark circles and acts like a light-diffusing primer.”

Another option for achieving an at-home facial is the Microderm GLO Gem Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool. One GLO treatment takes just four minutes and it removes dead skin cells, brightens skin tone, rebuilds collagen, and reveals a glowing complexion. The machine is rechargeable and wireless, plus, it’s compact enough that it doesn’t take up too much space.

The machine and suction tool basically does what an expensive machine would do at a salon at less than a quarter of the price. Even better, you don’t have to leave your house to get glowing skin.