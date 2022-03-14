How To Get The Modern-Day Beehive Look Like Gigi Hadid: Celebrity Stylist Weighs In

If you want to switch up your hairstyles this spring, then we have got you covered on how to create the modern beehive look just like Gigi Hadid & Blake Lively.

While the beehive hairstyle has been around for ages, some of our favorite celebrities have taken the hairstyle and made it modern. From Gigi Hadid to Blake Lively, celebrities love the look which consists of a high bouffant with a ton of volume at the top of the head.

While the hairstyle looks super intricate, it’s actually not that hard to achieve and luckily, celebrity hairstylist, Clariss Rubenstein, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can achieve the look at home.

Clariss explained, “Teasing, texture spray, and hairspray is the name of the game here. If you’ve got enough hair you won’t need to add extensions.” To begin, follow Clariss’s six steps below:

1. “Start on dry hair, section out the perimeter of the entire hairline (you will use this to smooth over all of your teasing work).

2. “Spray a generous amount of MONAT STUDIO ONE Dry Texturizing Spray throughout the entire head of hair leaving out the perimeter.

3. “Drop out sections about a half-inch at a time and tease from root to end adding more texture spray if needed.

4. “When the entire head is teased, shape the hair and use French hairpins to secure it in the desired beehive shape.

5. “Using a smoothing boar bristle brush smooth the hair that you dropped out to cover the entire teased portion, secure smooth hair with French hairpins at the nape of the neck, and spray A LOT with MONAT STUDIO ONE Super Strong Hold Finishing Hairspray.

6. “If you desire only a half beehive and to leave out some hair for a pony, use the same technique but from the ears up, leaving out the bottom section for your ponytail.”