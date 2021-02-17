5 Hair Products That Are Just As Strong As Gorilla Glue But Are Much Safer

If you keep up with viral trends, you’ve heard that Gorilla Glue is the latest in hair spray alternatives, although it’s super dangerous, so we rounded up 5 products that are just as strong but much safer!



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you haven’t heard, the “Gorilla Glue girl” is a trending Tiktok celebrity right now. Tiktoker Tessica Brown went viral about a month ago when she covered her hair in Gorilla Glue, after running out of hairspray and in desperate need of an alternative. The end result: needing the sticky mess to be surgically cleaned up, but getting quite the response on social media and, believe it or not, even setting a haircare trend! While Tessica’s bizarre, makeshift hairspray was certainly noteworthy, we can’t say we condone it as a safe option. Instead, check out these 5 legitimate hair styling products that are just as strong as Gorilla Glue, but won’t send you to the hospital!

1. Paul Mitchell Firm Style XTG Extreme Thickening Glue

We’ve found something that gives Gorilla Glue a run for its money! The Firm Style Thickening Glue from Paul Mitchell delivers extreme texture and holds hair in place, just like glue. The quick-drying formula is perfect for styling and contains ingredients that are ideal for creating bold hairstyles. This thickening glue smells like anything but glue with its creamy vanilla scent – and best of all, with the Paul Mitchell name, you know it’s going to be a quality product! $14, amazon.com

2. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Here’s a product I truly can vouch for, as I’m an avid daily user of it. There’s not a single fly-away, frizz, or strand of hair that can get past the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil. My hairstylist used it on me during a full-foil treatment, and I instantly had to buy some for daily use in my home. What makes it special is that it’s completely lightweight (almost feels invisible), yet it keeps your hair completely in place, shiny and flawless. It’s excellent for heat-protection use and can be used on all hair types. 10/10 recommend! $28, sephora.com

3. Bed Head Hair Stick

You can’t go wrong with any of Bed Head‘s line of fabulous products, including their amazing hair stick. This wax stick is made of beeswax, castor seed oil, fruit oils, and more natural ingredients to make a moldable hair wax that’s both soft and pliable. Style your hair in the most whacky hair-dos, and use this stick to hold everything together without coming undone. With the semi-matte finish, you’ll be left with no-build-up and hair that won’t be falling out of place. $23, ulta.com

4. GOT 2B Glued Blasting Freeze Spray

Hold it right there, fly-aways! This blasting freeze hairspray from GOT 2B lives up to its name by truly freezing hair right into place just like glue (without using actual glue-like our friend Tessica.) This freezing spray is designed for hairstyles that you really need to last in place long-term and acts almost like cement. Spike, curl, or style however you like with this spray that will last until your next shampoo. You’ll be surprised with how firmly your hair will keep its styled shape thanks to this spray. $10, amazon.com

5. SexyHair Style Hard Up Hard Holding Gel

If you’re more of a gel kind of person, this Style Hard holding gel from SexyHair is just what you need. This high-performance hair gel gives premium hold, plus all-day shine in a light gel formula. Use this on damp or dry hair to sculpt and mold any hair type into whatever preferred style, and achieve the perfect look without any frizz. You won’t even know you’ve got gel in your hair, and especially won’t have to worry about it coming undone. $28, amazon.com