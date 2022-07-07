Hailey Bieber Just Made Tie Dye Cool Again

Image Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber is always giving us fashion inspiration, especially during this season. Her effortless looks keep us trendy, while still staying casual and cool in the summer heat. You can easily recreate Beiber’s carefree aesthetic this summer in this oversized tie-dye t-shirt and these seamless bike shorts from Amazon.

Hailey was spotted sporting an oversized tie-dye t-shirt, white socks, sneakers, and black sunglasses – giving off an easy, breezy, summer vibe. Her tie-dye top stole the show, and we’ve found the perfect Amazon items to mimic her look for less.

Bieber’s oversized tee looked so effortless and cool. Luckily, you can get the same look for much less. This colorful t-shirt is the perfect length, giving mini dress vibes just like Hailey’s. Plus, you can get it for as low as $19.99.

Made of cotton and spandex, this crewneck tie-dye tee is fun and easy to wear. The inside pockets and soft material of this top make it just as comfortable as it is cute, and it comes in three colorful prints to choose from.

Customers love the oversized fit of this “cute and comfortable dress”, giving it stellar, 5-star ratings on Amazon. It’s perfect for running errands or just lounging around this summer. When you’re not recreating Hailey Bieber’s look, you can even wear it as a bathing suit cover-up. Talk about versatility!

To complete your carefree look, you’ll need a cozy pair of bottoms to complement your new tie-dye top. These bike shorts from Amazon are perfect – giving the ultimate comfort and style for as low as $19.49.

These classic shorts are made of lightweight, sweat-wicking nylon and polyester to keep you cool and dry. The high-rise waistband provides a smooth and supportive fit, while the gathered scrunch detailing makes these shorts look even more flattering – giving your butt the perfect contour and lift.

Grab yourself pair in versatile black to go with your new tie-dye t-shirt and recreate Bieber’s look. You’re likely to love these shorts so much that you’ll want to buy them in all 12 colors and make your own trendy combinations this summer.

Hailey Bieber brought tie-dye back in style to inspire our laid-back looks all season long. Thanks to this oversized tie-dye t-shirt and these seamless bike shorts from Amazon, recreating her effortless look has never been easier. Check them out today and make this tee and short combo your go-to outfit this summer.