Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Levi’s Denim For New Campaign & You Can Shop Her Exact Looks Under $200

Hailey Baldwin stuns in the new Levi’s Original campaign wearing jeans & denim shorts & you can shop her exact looks right here for under $200.

Another day, another campaign for Hailey Baldwin, 24, who looks absolutely stunning in the new Levi’s Original campaign celebrating the 148th birthday on May 20. In the campaign, she looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different looks including a denim on denim ensemble, jean shorts, and more. In one look, Hailey is rocking a pair of Ribcage Straight Ankle Women’s Jeans with an Essential Western Denim Shirt tucked in. Another one of our favorite looks was her high-waisted 501 Original Fit Women’s Jeans with a navy and white tie-dye High Neck Tank Top.

Aside from rocking jeans, Hailey also showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of Levi’s Authorized Vintage 501 Women’s Shorts. She styled the high-waisted distressed light-wash shorts with a cream knit sweater tank top tucked in. On top of her outfit, she threw on an oversized dark wash denim jacket.

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey, it’s that she is obsessed with denim shorts and she wears them any chance she gets. Just recently on April 19, Hailey was out in LA when she rocked a pair of high-waisted Eb Denim Levi’s Og Shorts with a white Toteme Smocked Camisole tucked in, a neon green Kwaidan Editions Single-Breasted Blazer Jacket, a pair of Etnia Barcelona Lestat 53S Sunglasses, Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Sandals, Anita Ko jewels, a Bottega Veneta Mini Bv Jodie Bag, and Jennifer Fisher Natasha Huggies Earrings.

We absolutely loved all of Hailey’s looks and if you’re looking for a pair of jean shorts that are similar but cost half the price, then you should definitely try the luvamia Ripped Jean Shorts which are currently on sale for just $22.94 and have over 16,200 positive reviews.