Here’s The Secret To Maintaining A Glowy Complexion This Season

Goodbye summer, hello fall. While the fall weather has its perks (fall fashion, spooky season, pumpkin spice and apple-flavored seasonal drinks, and so much more) there are definitely some things about the summer weather we miss.

One of the things we miss: the beaming glow from the warm summer sun that leaves us with a sun-kissed glow. While we’re saying adios to the summer season, we can take the glow with us thanks to the Pacifica Beauty Glow Baby Booster Serum. With this must-have serum, you’re sure to “get your glow on” no matter what the weather or season.



The Glow Baby Booster Serum gives your skin the boost it needs. The bioactive serum works to add moisture, relieving dull, dry skin and revealing brighter skin with improved texture. It’s packed with natural and vegan ingredients like vitamin C, glycolic acid, a mixture of powerful antioxidants, and AHA.

It’s made without harsh chemicals such as parabens and phthalates so you know you’re giving your skin the best ingredients in order to get glow-worthy results. Because it’s made with clean ingredients, you don’t have to compromise between good ingredients and effectiveness.

The serum is formulated for all skin types and can easily be added to your skincare routine (after cleansing, before moisturizing). You can even mix a few droplets into your moisturizer or foundation. It can be used day or night and looks great under makeup because of the added glow.

Just because summer’s over, doesn’t mean the glow has to be. “Glow” all out this season with the Pacifica Beauty Glow Baby Booster Serum to shine bright even in the chilly fall weather. It’s the perfect boost of hydration and vitamin-packed ingredients to reveal youthful, glowing skin.