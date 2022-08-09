TikTok Just Discovered The Ultimate Sunkissed Serum Hack

Image Credit: rawpixel.com/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok just uncovered another “summer must-do” for skincare. Creator @victorialyn recently shared her new favorite skincare and makeup hack that combines powdered bronzer with this dew drop serum recipe. The combination “makes you look like you were at the beach all day” and deeply hydrates your skin to give it a lasting glow.

This hybrid serum from Glow Recipe will leave your skin clear, soothed, and glowing. This vegan-friendly serum is now on sale on Amazon. Check it out before the sale ends to give yourself the skincare routine TikTok has been buzzing over.

The watermelon dew drops brightening serum from Glow Recipe is the perfect mixture of primer and skincare. Reduce dark spots, treat fine lines, deeply hydrate your skin, minimize pores and help your face glow in one simple application. Add bronzer like @victorialyn for an even greater effect.

Too many serums only help your face glow for a short time after use. This intricate serum instantly brings a glow to your skin and keeps it glowing over time. Glow Recipe recommends applying two pumps of their watermelon dew drops at the beginning and end of your skincare routine for the longest-lasting glow. The serum uses niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to support your skin barrier and improve pigmentation better than most other serums. Its moringa seed oil carries Vitamin E to hydrate and soothe your skin.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

TikTok creator @victorialyn called this dew drops serum, “a sunkissed dream on your face.” In her TikTok demonstration where she mixed the dew drops with her favorite bronzer, @victorialyn said, “I do this all the time and it looks so good… It’s so perfect because it has that skincare benefit… It feels really hydrating from the hyaluronic acid. The way the mixture just makes you look like you were at the beach all day, I love it… It’s like a summer must-do.”

Whether you plan to mix this hybrid serum with a powdered bronzer like TikTok’s @victorialyn or you plan to use it as is, you need to try this serum for yourself. There’s no perfect solution to skin care, but just judging by TikTok, this serum comes pretty close. Check out Glow Recipe’s watermelon dew drops now before their Amazon sale ends!