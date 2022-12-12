4 Last-Minute Matching Christmas Pajamas Under $50 The Whole Family Can Wear For The Holidays

Image Credit: Dearfoams

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

This holiday season is going to look a lot different than usual from some. Your holiday parties might be canceled or your Christmas dinners downsized, but there are many ways to continue to keep things merry and bright – and that’s with new traditions for the whole family. One way to feel a sense of holiday spirit is with Christmas or holiday pajamas made for the whole family.

Even if you’re last-minute shopping, there are so many festive sets to choose from, and we’ve rounded up some of the best for you to scoop up now before they’re all sold out. Whether your family is jumping on the matching holiday pajama trend for their first holidays at home, or you’re a Christmas jammie loyalist, we’ve got the cutest sets to shop right here!

1. Snowman Matching Christmas Pajamas For The Family

Frosty lives on with these adorable family pajamas! These Snowman Pajamas come in sizes for dads, moms, infants, boys, and girls for a picture-perfect matching look during the holidays. With classic snowman bottom and matching long-sleeved top, these adorable and festive pajamas are the best way to start a new holiday at-home trend for the whole family. Plus, they’re super comfy & soft! $17, amazon.com

2. Lazy One Flapjacks Matching Pajamas

Not only are these Lazy One Flapjacks Matching Pajamas for the whole family, but they also offer a holiday PJ set for your furry friend! Coming in a variety of colors and prints, these onesies for the whole family are seriously precious and so festive. Just button your family up in these footie pajamas, and snuggle under the covers to stay warm during a cold winter night! These matching family pajamas are made from soft and fuzzy 100% premium cotton. They’re also preshrunk, so they’re conveniently machine washable. Just tumble dry on low and they can be worn every holiday season! $48, amazon.com

3. #followme Matching Adult Onesie for Family

Go with the standard, red plaid Christmas pajamas this holiday season for the whole family! These matching buffalo plaid one-piece pajamas make cozy lounging a shared experience for everyone involved! Bring them out during family game night, get matching sets as a couple to make your time together extra cute, or match as a squad and make that slumber party one to remember. These plaid jumpsuits are available in newborn, toddler, kid’s, women’s, men’s, and dog jacket sizes. The newborn and toddler one-piece jammies come as footed blanket sleepers while the children’s bodysuits and adult onesies are non-footed. So cute! $40, amazon.com

4. Hanna Andersson Grinch Matching Family Pajamas

Fun holiday styles for every member of your fam—even the Grinchiest ones. From Hanna Andersson, these Grinch Matching Family Pajamas tell the holiday story in classic Long Johns, as well as nightgowns and moccasins! Made from 100% organic cotton, these jammies are so sweet and fun for the whole family during the holiday season. $30, hannaandersson.com

Countdown to Christmas with these fun pajamas that will be here just in time for the holiday if you order now!