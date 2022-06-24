The Secret To Silky Smooth Skin Is Only $15

Image Credit: zigres/Adobe



Looking for the secret to flawless skin? Here it is: you’ve gotta be out with the old and in with the new. Seriously, the secret to smoother and younger-looking skin is getting rid of old dead skin cells. Fortunately, you don’t need to visit a dermatologist to remove older skin cells.

Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glo Lighted Facial Exfoliator $15.81 (Orig. $19.99) – Buy it on Amazon

We’ve discovered the game-changer, and it’s only $15. The Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Exfoliator helps you remove peach fuzz and dead skin, improving your skincare routine and encouraging youthful-looking skin.

Dermaplaners like this Finishing Touch Flawless model run a single razor blade along skin in a short and controlled movement. This helps to remove vellus, also known as peach fuzz, and dead skin cells. The practice sounds crazy, but it’s been helping people for ages, including modern-day TikTokers who’ve documented the process and the buildup collected after each pass with a dermaplane.

With this Amazon favorite, you can easily exfoliate dry, dead skin. Thanks to the blue LED light aiding visibility, you’ll never miss a spot while you exfoliate and remove vellus. The skin care tool is designed to be non-vibrating like the professional devices estheticians use. This design choice gives you the same control as professionals. The ridged safety guard facilitates gentle and safe dermaplaning so you can protect your skin. In each package, you get one dermaplane Glo with six replacement heads for hygienic exfoliation and one AAA battery for the LED light.

The Dermaplane Glo Facial Exfoliator can help you smooth the appearance of fine lines on your skin, resulting in an improved application and look of makeup. This item can also help improve the application of skin care products because they’ll penetrate even deeper than before.

If the thousands of reviews are right, this is a must-have skin tool for your skin-care routine. Say goodbye to facial hair and dead skin and hello to fresh, smooth skin with this dermaplaning exfoliator. Get this game-changer for 21% off on Amazon today while this deal lasts.