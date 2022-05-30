Meet ‘Coastal Grandma’s’ Older Sister: ‘Fancy Grandma’

Image Credit: saulich84/Adobe

You don’t have to have grandkids to rock this cozy style. If you’re a big fan of comfy old fashioned looks, cooking tried and true recipes for your loved ones, gardening, and taking care of plants or coastal aesthetics, this brand new trend might be for you. People have been calling this style ‘coastal grandma’, ‘fancy grandma’ or simply ‘grandmacore.’ Regardless of what you call it, this aesthetic is perfect for old souls who appreciate the simpler things in life. If you’re ready to hop onto this trend, these chiffon pants are a great way to totally give off the fancy grandma vibe.

These pants are super cute, super breathable, and super fancy grandma. The pleated look gives also gives them tons of versatility.

You can wear these pants for both casual and formal occasions. Simply pair them with a plain t-shirt for daily outings or dress them up with a fancy blouse and stylish ribbon tie at the waist for fancy events. From sneakers to high heels, these dynamic pants can go with any look. They sit right above the waist, giving you a world of stylistic opportunity.

Grab a pair of these adorable pants in black to make them match literally anything. If you want something a bit bolder than classic black, grab a pair in red or purple to add vibrancy to your outfit. These pants come in 14 colors, so you can create hundreds of different looks.

The price of these breathable chiffon palazzo pants currently ranges between $16-$25, depending on color choice. Whether you’re going for the fancy grandma look or just trying to stay comfortable this summer, be sure to give these pants a try.