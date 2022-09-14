The Fall Essential You Can’t Live Without: An Oversized Cardigan

Image Credit: Galina Zhigalova/Adobe

Bring on the crisp fall breeze, pumpkin spice, and everything nice. We’re counting down to the first official day of fall (Sept. 22) and getting our wardrobe ready in the meantime.

MEROKEETY Open Front Knit Cardigan: $31 – $39 – Buy it on Amazon

The first fall fashion item that comes to mind is a nice, soft cozy sweater. From comfy crewnecks to warm wool, we love all of the sweaters that show up during the season. An absolute must-have sweater for this fall is an oversized cardigan. Oversized cardigans are perfect to tie together a fall look and bring a little cozy flair.

We aren’t kidding when we say this is the ultimate fall cardigan. The knit texture is perfect and gives a high-quality look. It’s available in a variety of colors, so you can switch up your look with different styles. Choose from your favorite fall colors like mustard yellow, wine red, khaki, or plum. You can also choose to keep it simple with black, beige, mocha, or brown. With the price tag ringing up under $40, you can get as many as you want.

This knit cardigan is made with premium fabric for a super soft and cozy feel. You’ll feel like you’re wrapped up in your favorite blanket while still looking chic and on-trend.

This oversized sweater is the perfect length for layering. Wear it over your favorite tank top or t-shirt and pair it with leggings or boyfriend jeans for a casual autumn look. You can even dress it up by wearing it over your favorite fall dress and pairing it with knee-high boots or booties. The options are endless when it comes to this essential sweater.

Solidify your autumn wardrobe by adding your new go-to cardigan. This soft sweater is sure to keep you warm and stylish all season long. Get this must-have sweater for less than $40 and complete your fall lineup.