These $3 Eyeshadow Sticks Are Selling Out Fast On Prime Day

Whether you finish your daily makeup look in 15 minutes or three hours like Kylie Jenner, the cosmetic queen herself taught us one thing: every second is worth it when it makes you happy.

However, putting on makeup, especially blending out a killer smoke, isn’t as easy as the tutorials make it sound. Mastering the art of blending takes months of patience and practice. And with patchy eyeshadows and rubbish dome brushes, the process can be stressful and daunting.

Thankfully, you don’t need to deal with inferior materials. Amazon has the best alternative to your regular eyeshadow palette. Any self-taught makeup artist can save time and money – while making every second worth it – with these staple-worthy eyeshadow sticks. Now selling out fast, get your three pieces of Focallure 2-in-1 eyeshadow and eyeliner pen for only $9.99, which means each stick costs $3.33. Each set includes light-to-dark, blendable shades that are ideal for all eye colors and lid shapes.

If you’ve been having trouble finding the right applicator brush or blending out powder eyeshadow, this kit is the ideal option. Focallure eyeshadow pens are well-loved by conscious makeup enthusiasts since they’re affordable, cruelty-free, and crease-proof.

They’re also fairly easy to use. Simply slide them like lipstick on the lids. Use the middle tone as a base color, the darkest shade to enhance the look and the lightest to add a finishing highlight.

Each pen contains a hypoallergenic, creamy formula that easily glides on the skin — no brush required. This will prevent you from creating wrinkles and harsh lines if you overuse the product. What’s more, its crease-proofness can give your eyes a flattering look all day. Wear this eyeshadow in hot, sunny weather or on drizzling days without worrying about needing to reapply. One Amazon shopper was amazed by the product’s blending capabilities, saying, “There was ZERO smudging. And was completely waterproof! Had to bust out the baby oil to even wash it off.”

If you’re looking for a hassle-free eyeshadow to bring while on the go, you’re in luck with this Focallure eyeshadow stick. Save time and let it stay on all day. Get your kit now on Amazon for as low as $3 each!