This Lip Stain Is A Perfect Dupe For Benetint & It’s Less Than Half The Price

Image Credit: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our lips deserve a shining moment after covering them up with masks for so long. Now that bright summer colors are trending, it’s time to spice up your makeup looks and step into the season wearing eye-popping colors with this Etude Dear Darling Water Tint set. For just $15, you can get all three lip stains or purchase your favorite color for less than $7 each on Amazon.

Etude Dear Darling Water Tint: $15 set of three, $6.50 each – Buy it on Amazon

Bring your lips the shine this season needs by using an Etude Dear Darling Water Tint when preparing for your summer’s hottest outings without breaking the bank. One TikTok user praises their strawberry water tint from Etude for having a similar quality to a Benetint Lip Stain ($18) for less than half the price. This lip tint will add extra vitality to your lips and have you looking alive and refreshed while you’re at the pool, at work, or catching up with friends.



Etude’s fruity lip stain is smudge and sweat-proof, letting you feel confident that your tint won’t melt off in the summer heat. The water-based formula glides onto your lips without hesitation and keeps them hydrated as soon as you apply. Choose your favorite color between bright and vivid cherry, strawberry, or orange, and get ready to flaunt what you got for just $6.50. Or better yet, buy all three to add versatility to your looks for under $20! Get one or all three today before they sell out on Amazon.