How To DIY An ‘Emily In Paris’ Halloween Costume For Under $40

If you're looking for a Halloween costume but don't want to splurge, we have perfect 'Emily in Paris' DIY looks that would look great for your party!

By:
October 14, 2022 3:33PM EDT
emily in paris
View gallery
EMILY IN PARIS (L to R) LILY COLLINS as EMILY in episode 102 of EMILY IN PARIS. Cr. CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX © 2020
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, FRANCE - British-American actress Lily Collins pictured in character while on set filming scenes for season 2 of Netflix series 'Emily In Paris' in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. Pictured: Lily Collins BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lily Collins begins filming series 2 of Emily In Paris at the Paloma beach in St-Jean Cap Ferrat in South of FranceTournage Emily in Paris. 04 May 2021 Pictured: Lily Collins begins filming series 2 of Emily In Paris at the Paloma beach in St-Jean Cap Ferrat in South of FranceTournage Emily in Paris Set ID: 603967. Photo credit: EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751787_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween is about to be here and just in time, we rounded up a slew of DIY Emily in Paris costumes that you can recreate without breaking the bank. Back in 2020, during Covid, Netflix released the show starring Lily Collins, and our worlds were turned upside down. The young marketing executive from Chicago picks up and moves to Paris for a job in public relations and while her love life and job were the main takeaways from the show, it was her outfits that we were most obsessed with.

emily in paris
Emily in Paris. (©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Emily’s style throughout the show was unbelievably fabulous as she would mix and match bright colors and patterns all while being a mix of designer and affordable pieces. Emily’s outfits were so unique, that it seemed fitting to compile a list of her most iconic outfits that you can DIY for your Halloween, for under $50.

1. A red beret & checkered blazer

Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris. (©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Emily is constantly wearing some sort of head accessory in the show – whether it’s a hat or a headband – and one hat she has worn over and over again is a beret, of course. Throw on a red beret with a black and white checkered blazer and you’re good to go.

beret

This $10 red beret is perfect and the best part is, you can rewear it throughout the fall and winter. $9.99, amazon.com

blazer

This checkered blazer would be perfect to reenact Emily and you can wear it even when Halloween is over. The best part is, it’s available in a variety of sizes ranging from small to 3X-large. $34, amazon.com

2. A yellow zippered dress

Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris. (©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Emily wore this lime yellow Self-Portrait sundress and matching blazer in the show and while the dress is pretty pricy, you can rock something similar for much cheaper.

dress

This fit-and-flare yellow mini dress with a zipper down the front is perfect. All you need is to throw a yellow blazer on top, add some oversized square sunglasses, and curl your hair. $27, amazon.com

3. A plaid skirt & blue lace top

Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris. (©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

We absolutely love this outfit that Emily wore around Paris in the show and we have the perfect two pieces to recreate the look.

skirt

This high-waisted plaid maxi skirt is the perfect option and you can wear it all fall long because it’s super cute. It’s pleated just like Emily’s and is a midi length so all you need to do is throw on a pair of white heels. $35, amazon.com

lace top

This blue lace top with a low neckline like Emily’s would look perfect tucked into the plaid skirt. If you don’t want to spend money on a new top, any blue lace top would work just fine. $13, amazon.com

4. A yellow blazer

Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris. (©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

It’s no secret that Emily loves yellow and we are loving this blazer she wore with a checkered top and a printed mini skirt. The best part is, you can recreate this look using items already in your closet. Pair the blazer with any black and white patterned top you have with a high-waisted, patterned mini skirt, a crossbody bag, and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

yellow blazer

This yellow blazer is super stylish and comfortable, plus you can wear it throughout any and all seasons. Even better, it looks just like Emily’s and is less than half the price. $23, amazon.com

More From Our Partners

ad