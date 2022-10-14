How To DIY An ‘Emily In Paris’ Halloween Costume For Under $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween is about to be here and just in time, we rounded up a slew of DIY Emily in Paris costumes that you can recreate without breaking the bank. Back in 2020, during Covid, Netflix released the show starring Lily Collins, and our worlds were turned upside down. The young marketing executive from Chicago picks up and moves to Paris for a job in public relations and while her love life and job were the main takeaways from the show, it was her outfits that we were most obsessed with.

Emily’s style throughout the show was unbelievably fabulous as she would mix and match bright colors and patterns all while being a mix of designer and affordable pieces. Emily’s outfits were so unique, that it seemed fitting to compile a list of her most iconic outfits that you can DIY for your Halloween, for under $50.

1. A red beret & checkered blazer

Emily is constantly wearing some sort of head accessory in the show – whether it’s a hat or a headband – and one hat she has worn over and over again is a beret, of course. Throw on a red beret with a black and white checkered blazer and you’re good to go.

This $10 red beret is perfect and the best part is, you can rewear it throughout the fall and winter. $9.99, amazon.com

This checkered blazer would be perfect to reenact Emily and you can wear it even when Halloween is over. The best part is, it’s available in a variety of sizes ranging from small to 3X-large. $34, amazon.com

2. A yellow zippered dress

Emily wore this lime yellow Self-Portrait sundress and matching blazer in the show and while the dress is pretty pricy, you can rock something similar for much cheaper.

This fit-and-flare yellow mini dress with a zipper down the front is perfect. All you need is to throw a yellow blazer on top, add some oversized square sunglasses, and curl your hair. $27, amazon.com

3. A plaid skirt & blue lace top

We absolutely love this outfit that Emily wore around Paris in the show and we have the perfect two pieces to recreate the look.

This high-waisted plaid maxi skirt is the perfect option and you can wear it all fall long because it’s super cute. It’s pleated just like Emily’s and is a midi length so all you need to do is throw on a pair of white heels. $35, amazon.com

This blue lace top with a low neckline like Emily’s would look perfect tucked into the plaid skirt. If you don’t want to spend money on a new top, any blue lace top would work just fine. $13, amazon.com

4. A yellow blazer

It’s no secret that Emily loves yellow and we are loving this blazer she wore with a checkered top and a printed mini skirt. The best part is, you can recreate this look using items already in your closet. Pair the blazer with any black and white patterned top you have with a high-waisted, patterned mini skirt, a crossbody bag, and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

This yellow blazer is super stylish and comfortable, plus you can wear it throughout any and all seasons. Even better, it looks just like Emily’s and is less than half the price. $23, amazon.com